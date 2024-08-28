Sketchy Rumor Claims iPhone 16 Pre-Orders Could Begin on a Thursday Instead of Usual Friday

Apple's annual iPhone event is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 9. Typically, this would suggest that iPhone 16 pre-orders would begin on Friday, September 13, but German blog Macerkopf this week claimed it heard that the pre-orders could instead begin on Thursday, September 12. The report did not elaborate on the source of this information, nor did it provide a reason for this potential change, so skepticism is warranted.



It is worth noting that Apple's annual iPhone event most often takes place on a Tuesday, but the upcoming event on September 9 will be the first-ever iPhone event to be held on a Monday. It is unclear if the event being held one day earlier than expected has any relation to pre-orders potentially starting one day earlier as well.

In any case, Apple will reveal when iPhone 16 pre-orders will actually begin during its event. Will it be a Thursday or a Friday? Place your bets.