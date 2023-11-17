Sonos Black Friday Sale Takes Up to 25% Off Speakers, Soundbars, and More
Black Friday is now just one week away, and numerous retailers have opened up their official Black Friday sales today. This includes Sonos, which is offering up to 20 percent off select home theater products and up to 25 percent off portable speakers for this week only.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Sonos very rarely offers straight cash discounts on individual products, with typical sales throughout the year focusing on bundle sales. For Black Friday, the company is finally back with steep markdowns on numerous products, and you don't need to bundle or enter a code for the savings.
The deal prices listed below will last through Cyber Monday on November 27. There's a good mix of devices on sale, including the popular Arc soundbar for $719 ($180 off), cheaper Ray soundbar for $223 ($56 off), Roam Bluetooth speaker for $134 ($45 off), and more.
- Arc Soundbar - $719, down from $899
- Beam Soundbar - $399, down from $499
- Ray Soundbar - $223, down from $279
- Sub - $639, down from $799
- Sub Mini - $343, down from $429
- Roam Speaker - $134, down from $179
- Roam SL Speaker - $119, down from $159
- Era 100 Speaker - $199, down from $249
- Amp - $599, down from $699
- Port - $399, down from $449
If you're starting your holiday shopping this week, we've got you covered with guides for the best early Black Friday deals for AirPods, iPhone, MacBook, HomePod, Apple Watch, and iPad. We've also been keeping an eye on the best overall Apple deals in the lead-up to November 24. All of these guides will be updated as the month continues, so be sure to bookmark and revisit to stay up-to-date on the best prices for the products you have an eye on.
For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.
