Sonos Black Friday Sale Takes Up to 25% Off Speakers, Soundbars, and More

by

Black Friday is now just one week away, and numerous retailers have opened up their official Black Friday sales today. This includes Sonos, which is offering up to 20 percent off select home theater products and up to 25 percent off portable speakers for this week only.

Sonos very rarely offers straight cash discounts on individual products, with typical sales throughout the year focusing on bundle sales. For Black Friday, the company is finally back with steep markdowns on numerous products, and you don't need to bundle or enter a code for the savings.

UP TO 25% OFF
Sonos Black Friday Sale

The deal prices listed below will last through Cyber Monday on November 27. There's a good mix of devices on sale, including the popular Arc soundbar for $719 ($180 off), cheaper Ray soundbar for $223 ($56 off), Roam Bluetooth speaker for $134 ($45 off), and more.

If you're starting your holiday shopping this week, we've got you covered with guides for the best early Black Friday deals for AirPods, iPhone, MacBook, HomePod, Apple Watch, and iPad. We've also been keeping an eye on the best overall Apple deals in the lead-up to November 24. All of these guides will be updated as the month continues, so be sure to bookmark and revisit to stay up-to-date on the best prices for the products you have an eye on.

For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.

rgwebb Avatar
rgwebb
12 minutes ago at 06:48 am
I have Arc + Sub + 2x One SL.

I added the rears after the Arc + Sub. I would highly recommend either setup.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
