4 Best Black Friday iPad Deals Available Today

This Black Friday season has numerous all-time low prices on iPads, including the 9th generation iPad, 10th generation iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Unless otherwise noted, all the deals in this guide will be found on Amazon.

Best iPad Deals

Best Black Friday Deals

9th Gen iPad



You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $229.99, down from $329.00. Unfortunately, on Black Friday this deal is no longer available, although it could return sometime today, so be sure to check back often if you're interested.

Update: This deal has expired.

10th Gen iPad

Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad from 2022 is being discounted to the all-time low price of $349.00 right now on Amazon, from $449.00. This upgraded model comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, A14 Bionic chip for a performance boost, Wi-Fi 6, and more.

6th Gen iPad Mini

Apple's 8.3-inch iPad mini 6 is down to $399.99 on Amazon, down from $499.00. This iPad mini has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic chip, USB-C, and more.

5th Gen iPad Air

Switching to iPad Air models, the 2022 64GB Wi-Fi tablet has hit $499.99 on Amazon, down from $599.00. That's a solid all-time low price on this model, and you can also find a few other storage configurations at record lows this time around. Note that for the majority of colors, you'll need to clip an on-page coupon to see these deals.

Accessories

We've begun tracking all of the season's best deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, so be sure to bookmark the page and visit it throughout the season as you do your online shopping. Our roundup mainly focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories.