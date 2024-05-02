Unreleased Beats Pill Speaker Teased by F1 Driver Daniel Ricciardo

Following this past weekend's sighting of NBA superstar LeBron James carrying an unreleased Beats speaker reminiscent of the former Beats Pill, F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has also been seen teasing the unreleased speaker at this week's Grand Prix stop in Miami.



Details on the unreleased speaker remain unknown, but it features a similar pill-shaped design to the rest of the Pill family and includes a lanyard that has not been present on previous models. The most recent model in the Pill family was discontinued in 2022, and this new one will likely include a USB-C port, updated Bluetooth specs, and other improvements.

Beats has yet to officially announce the upcoming Beats Pill, so a release date similarly remains unknown.

The Beats Pill teases come as part of a busy week for Apple's speaker and headphone brand, as Beats this week introduced the Solo 4 on-ear headphones and announced the all-new Solo Buds earphones that will be launching in June.