Apple's M1 iPad Air Drops to New Low Price of $399.99 at Best Buy

by

Best Buy today has discounted Apple's M1 iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi) to a new all-time low price of $399.99 in the Starlight color option, down from $599.99. Best Buy says this deal will last through the end of the day, and it's only available in one color at this record low price.

iPad Air 5 ColorsNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is $50 cheaper than the previous all-time low price on the M1 iPad Air. Prices on the 2022 tablet continue to get discounted as we get closer to next week's Apple event, which is expected to include the announcement of an updated iPad Air lineup.

$200 OFF
M1 iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi) for $399.99

If you're looking for an even cheaper entry-level Apple tablet, Best Buy also has record low prices on the 10th gen iPad. The 64GB Wi-Fi iPad is on sale for $349.00 and the 256GB Wi-Fi model is on sale for $499.00, both of which are $100 discounts.

$100 OFF
iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $349.00

$100 OFF
iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $499.00

Top Rated Comments

Spock Avatar
Spock
26 minutes ago at 07:19 am
Even with an update in 2 weeks, it will still be a powerful iPad for the price.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bodhisattva Avatar
bodhisattva
30 minutes ago at 07:15 am
Have to get them out the door while you still can.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacLawyer Avatar
MacLawyer
10 minutes ago at 07:36 am
I have one of these. I'd grab one if you're on the fence. Pretty flawless.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
emulator Avatar
emulator
16 minutes ago at 07:30 am

Even with an update in 2 weeks, it will still be a powerful iPad for the price.
Buy it, watch the event and return it OR if you don't like what you see just keep this.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
