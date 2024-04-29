Apple's M1 iPad Air Drops to New Low Price of $399.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy today has discounted Apple's M1 iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi) to a new all-time low price of $399.99 in the Starlight color option, down from $599.99. Best Buy says this deal will last through the end of the day, and it's only available in one color at this record low price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is $50 cheaper than the previous all-time low price on the M1 iPad Air. Prices on the 2022 tablet continue to get discounted as we get closer to next week's Apple event, which is expected to include the announcement of an updated iPad Air lineup.

If you're looking for an even cheaper entry-level Apple tablet, Best Buy also has record low prices on the 10th gen iPad. The 64GB Wi-Fi iPad is on sale for $349.00 and the 256GB Wi-Fi model is on sale for $499.00, both of which are $100 discounts.

