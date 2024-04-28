iOS 18 Rumored to 'Overhaul' Notes, Mail, Photos, and Fitness Apps

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said that iOS 18 will "overhaul" many of Apple's built-in apps, including Notes, Mail, Photos, and Fitness.



Gurman did not reveal any specific new features planned for these apps. It was previously rumored that the Notes app will gain support for displaying more math equations, and a built-in option to record voice memos, but this is the first time we have heard about updates planned for the Mail, Photos, and Fitness apps.

Gurman also corroborated our exclusive MacRumors report last week about Apple finally planning a Calculator app for iPadOS 18.

A recap of iOS 18 rumors:



Apple will announce iOS 18 during its WWDC keynote on June 10, and the update should be widely released in September.