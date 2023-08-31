How Much Will the iPhone 15 Cost?

Apple's new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will be unveiled at the company's annual September event, which will be held this year on Tuesday, September 12. The question is, how much will they cost?

iphone 15 dummy models

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

Like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models last year, the iPhone 15 will be a 6.1-inch device, while the larger iPhone 15 Plus will be a 6.7-inch device. We expect to see a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port on all of the iPhone 15 models, and the Dynamic Island is going to be available for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in addition to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. That means Apple will be doing away with the notch that it has used since the iPhone X for the flagship iPhone lineup for a sleeker, less intrusive design.

No Price Change?

We don't know with any certainty what prices Apple will set for its new flagship iPhone models, but no price increase is expected for the standard iPhone 15 models, and the entry level iPhone 15 model should be priced starting at $799.

iPhone 15 Colors Mock 2 Feature
Based on current iPhone 14 pricing, then, here's what we expect the following configuration options to cost in the United States:

Model Price
iPhone 15 - 128GB $799
iPhone 15 - 256GB $899
iPhone 15 - 512GB $1,099
iPhone 15 Plus - 128GB $899
iPhone 15 Plus - 256GB $999
iPhone 15 Plus - 512GB $1,199

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green
Similar to last year's high-end iPhone 14 Pro models, the iPhone 15 Pro is a 6.1-inch device and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be a 6.7-inch device. Likewise, Apple will reserve premium features for the Pro models that are supposed to justify the higher price tag. The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to include some minor design updates, with Apple introducing thinner, curved bezels and a new titanium material for the chassis that will replace the stainless steel. Apple is also expected to add a redesigned "mute" button that could actually serve as an Action button similar to the Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra.

An upgraded 3-nanometer A17 chip will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, making them faster and more power-efficient. Like the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro models will also transition from Lightning to USB-C, but the Pro lineup will include an upgraded USB-C port that features faster USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 transfer speeds. Apple is also expected to use a more advanced telephoto camera lens that will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Higher Pro Prices?

Compared to the vanilla iPhone 15 models, pricing for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is a lot less sure this year. A July Bloomberg report suggested Apple has been contemplating raising the price for both Pro models in its upcoming iPhone 15 series, echoing an earlier prediction by Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities. Pu believes the iPhone 15 Pro could be priced starting at $1,099, up from the $999 starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro. If that's accurate, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be priced starting at $1,199.

iPhone 15 Pro Colors Mock Feature
Since then, subsequent reports appear to indicate that a price increase of this sort is indeed on the cards. According to Taiwan-based outlet DigiTimes, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be at least $100 more expensive than their predecessors. DigiTimes' forecast places the price of the iPhone 15 Pro at $1,099 to $1,199 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max at $1,199 to $1,299.

There have also been reports that Apple could boost the capacity of its iPhone 15 Pro models compared to last year. The iPhone 15 Pro models could support up to 2TB of storage, which would be double the capacity of the iPhone 14 Pro models that are limited to 1TB storage at maximum. There is also a possibility that the iPhone 15 Pro models will start at 256GB of storage, rather than 128GB.

Given that possibility, the following table outlines the prices we might expect to pay this year for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models in the United States:

Model Price
iPhone 15 Pro - 128GB/256GB $1,099 to $1,199
iPhone 15 Pro - 256GB/512GB $1,199 to $1,299
iPhone 15 Pro - 512GB/1TB $1,399 to $1,499
iPhone 15 Pro - 1TB/2TB $1,599 to $1,699
iPhone 15 Pro Max - 128GB/256GB $1,199 to $1,299
iPhone 15 Pro Max - 256GB/512GB $1,299 to $1,399
iPhone 15 Pro Max - 512GB/1TB $1,499 to $1,599
iPhone 15 Pro Max - 1TB/2TB $1,699 to $1,799

For all the details of what we can expect from the four new iPhone 15 models, be sure to check out our dedicated iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro roundups.

