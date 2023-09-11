iPhone 15 Pro Likely to Feature Up to 8GB RAM, 1TB Storage

by

Over the past few months, we've heard multiple claims about the storage and RAM of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro, with seemingly contradictory information.

iPhone 15 Pro Colors Mock Feature
MacRumors has now confirmed that Apple tested the following storage configurations for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max:

  • 128 GB
  • 256 GB
  • 512 GB
  • 1 TB

For the storage options, Apple is using NAND from a few different vendors:

  • SK Hynix
  • Western Digital
  • Kioxia
  • Samsung

Though there were rumors of a 2TB storage configuration from Naver user Yeux1122, MacRumors has seen no evidence that it was considered. A Weibo leak also suggested that the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ would start out with 256GB of storage, but that appears to be incorrect as well. Storage options will align with the storage tiers of the iPhone 14 Pro, according to our findings.

As for RAM, MacRumors has learned that Apple plans to use LPDDR5 DRAM for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, the same RAM type found in last year's flagship devices. Two RAM configurations were tested -- 6GB and 8GB, with the RAM supplied by the following companies:

  • Samsung
  • Micron
  • SK Hynix

It is currently unclear which of these two RAM configurations Apple chose for the final mass production units. One possible explanation is that the RAM will vary depending on the storage capacity of the phone, with higher storage capacity models receiving 8GB of RAM rather than 6GB. According to a recent report from TrendForce, Apple will offer 8GB on the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, so it's possible that the 6GB configuration has been scrapped.

Apart from RAM, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ will use an upgraded A17 SoC built using TSMC's new 3nm manufacturing process. The A17 is expected to feature an additional GPU core, allowing for better graphics performance. Additionally, the performance cores will feature an increased clock speed of 3.70 GHz, up from the from the 3.46 GHz of the A16.

Other improvements expected for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ include an all-new titanium frame, USB-C, and a periscope zoom lens on the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max.

Related Roundup: iPhone 15 Pro

Top Rated Comments

surfzen21 Avatar
surfzen21
15 minutes ago at 11:45 am
What a disappointment if they Pro's start at 128gb of storage and there is a price bump.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hacky Avatar
hacky
16 minutes ago at 11:44 am
Storage should start with 256GB, especially in case of price increase.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
16 minutes ago at 11:45 am
I predict 128 GB option for another decade, knowing Apple.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
15 minutes ago at 11:45 am
128GBgate
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
15 minutes ago at 11:46 am
Apple should not start with 128GB. All iPhones should start with 256GB. It's 2023. Come on!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
The Stig Avatar
The Stig
13 minutes ago at 11:47 am

Storage should start with 256GB, especially in case of price increase.
Especially with the Max being the only one with periscope lens, and the restriction that you need 256gb for prores support!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read Full Article242 comments
Read Full Article170 comments
Read Full Article164 comments
Read Full Article153 comments
Read Full Article103 comments
Read Full Article164 comments
