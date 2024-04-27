Top Stories: Apple Announces 'Let Loose' Event With New iPads and More Expected

New iPads are coming, and Apple is holding a virtual event to introduce them! While it appears likely to be a relatively short video event, we should be seeing new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, some new accessories, and perhaps some additional surprises.

Other Apple news and rumors this week included word that Apple is FINALLY planning to introduce a native Calculator app for the iPad later this year, the release of a fresh round of betas for iOS 17.5 and related operating system updates, and perhaps the end of the road coming for Apple's FineWoven accessories, so read on below for details on these stories and more!

Apple Announces 'Let Loose' Event on May 7

Apple this week announced that it will be holding its first event of the year on Tuesday, May 7, at 7 a.m. Pacific Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time). During the event, Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, along with updated Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories. As always, there could be other surprises in store too.

The event invitation has a tagline of "Let Loose" and includes an artistic render of an Apple Pencil. The event will be streamed on Apple.com and on YouTube, and we will have full coverage of everything announced.

Tim Cook Hints at New Apple Pencil

Just moments after Apple announced its "Let Loose" event taking place on May 7, Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted at a new Apple Pencil.

"Pencil us in for May 7," said Cook, in a post shared on social media platform X.

The next-generation Apple Pencil is rumored to feature a new "squeeze" gesture for certain actions, and it may support Apple's Vision Pro headset starting with visionOS 2 later this year.

Apple Finally Plans to Release a Calculator App for iPad Later This Year

Apple is finally planning a Calculator app for the iPad, over 14 years after launching the device, according to a source familiar with the matter.

iPad And Calculator App Feature
iPadOS 18 will include a built-in Calculator app for all iPad models that are compatible with the update, which should be widely released in September.

A revamped Calculator app for macOS 15 will likely be based on the iPad app.

Apple Seeds Third Beta of iOS 17.5 to Developers

Apple this week made the third betas of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 available to developers and members of its public beta program for testing.

iOS 17
iOS 17.5 introduces the ability to download select iPhone apps via the web in the EU, adds a new Quartiles game for Apple News+ subscribers in select countries, and hints at new iPad and Apple Pencil features.

FineWoven Accessories May Get One Last Outing Before Apple Pulls Plug

A leaker this week claimed that Apple had stopped production of FineWoven accessories following poor reviews from customers, but they later said that Apple may offer the accessories in one final set of new colors before discontinuing them for good.

iPhone 15 Pro FineWoven feature
FineWoven is a fabric material that Apple introduced after it announced that it would no longer make leather accessories for the iPhone and other devices. Customers have complained about FineWoven accessories being prone to scratches and stains.

Apple Vision Pro Customer Interest Dying Down at Some Retail Stores

Apple launched its Vision Pro headset in the U.S. in early February, but a recent report claims that customer interest in the device has dramatically slowed.

Apple Vision Pro with battery Feature Blue Magenta
Apple said it will release the Vision Pro in additional countries later this year, and that will likely include the UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea.

Vision Pro starts at $3,499, limiting customer demand for the device, but a less-expensive model will likely be released in the future.

