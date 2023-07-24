Bloomberg: Apple Considering Price Hike for iPhone 15 Pro Models
Apple is "considering" raising the price for both Pro models in its upcoming iPhone 15 series, according to Bloomberg.
Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report claims that despite a projected decline in the overall smartphone market, Apple plans to increase its overall revenue by raising the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
This isn't the first time we've heard suggestions that Apple could hike the price of its forthcoming Pro models. A rumor in May claimed that since the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will gain a number of features currently exclusive to the Pro models, such as Dynamic Island and the 48-megapixel camera, Apple sees even more of a need to separate the Pro and non-Pro devices in terms of pricing this year.
The price increase was also predicted in March by Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max start at $999 and $1,099, meaning that any price increase would put both high-end iPhone models north of $1,000 for the first time.
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series in September, although supplies for the Pro models could be constrained. All four devices are rumored to feature a USB-C port, the Dynamic Island, and a slightly more curved frame, while several additional features and changes are rumored for the Pro models.
Apple is asking suppliers to produce about 85 million units of the iPhone 15 this year, which is roughly in line with the year before, according Bloomberg's report.
Top Rated Comments
It’s reaching fold device prices with actual new tech here.
The Pro Max might start at almost 3 times the price of the iPhone 6 / 6S back in the day ? 699 EUR vs 1,599 EUR (considering new price)