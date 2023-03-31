The MacRumors Show: WWDC 2023 Announced, but Will We See Apple's Mixed-Reality Headset?

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss WWDC 2023 and whether Apple's long-awaited mixed-reality headset will emerge at the event.

Earlier this week, Apple announced that 2023's WWDC will take place between June 5 and June 9. Apple is believed to have recently shown off the headset to its top 100 executives in a "polished, glitzy, and exciting" event at the Steve Jobs Theater ahead of the device's expected announcement at WWDC.

However, reports claim that Apple employees have serious concerns about many aspects of the headset, such as its price, weight, and usefulness – questioning if the device is "a solution in search of a problem." Most recently, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo corroborated many of these worries and reported that Apple has pushed back mass production of the headset yet again and cut shipment expectations for this year, casting doubt over whether it will appear at WWDC at all.

We also discuss Apple Music Classical, iOS 17, Apple Watch blood glucose monitoring, the rumored MacBook Air with an OLED display, and Apple TV+.

Listen to The MacRumors Show in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. Watch a video version of the show on the MacRumors YouTube channel.

