Apple Reportedly Demoed Mixed-Reality Headset to Executives in the Steve Jobs Theater Last Week

Apple showcased its mixed-reality headset to the company's top 100 executives in the Steve Jobs Theater last week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter , Gurman explained that the "momentous gathering" is a "key milestone" ahead of the headset's public announcement in June. The event was intended to rally Apple's top members of staff around the company's next major platform.

Senior Apple executives have got a peek at the headset every year since 2018, but these demonstrations were discreet looks at the project's progress rather than showcases of the complete device. Situated at the Steve Jobs Theater, latest preview was reportedly a far more significant event.

More to follow...