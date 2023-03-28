Apple Music Classical Now Available to Download on the App Store

Apple Music Classical is now available for everyone to download in the App Store, at last fulfilling the company's promise to offer a dedicated classical music app. Apple originally planned to launch a classical music app in 2022, but the app was not announced until this year.



The new ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ Classical app offers ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ and Apple One subscribers access to over five million classical music tracks, including new high-quality releases, in addition to hundreds of curated playlists, thousands of exclusive albums, and other features like composer bios and deep dives on key works.

The app offers a simpler interface for interacting with classical music specifically. Unlike the existing ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ app, ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ Classical allows users to search by composer, work, conductor, catalog number, and more. Users can get more detailed information from editorial notes and descriptions.

‌Apple Music‌‌ Classical is based on Primephonic, a classical music streaming service that Apple acquired in 2021. ‌Apple Music‌‌ Classical will only support iOS devices running iOS 15.4 or newer, and an Android version of the app is coming soon, according to Apple. Apple made the app available for pre-order earlier this month.

The app is currently available in English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, and Dutch. Note that the app is not available in countries including China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan, and Turkey.