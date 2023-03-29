Apple Announces WWDC 2023 Event Taking Place June 5 to 9

by

Apple today announced that its 34th annual Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from Monday, June 5 to Friday, June 9. Like WWDC 2020, 2021, and 2022, WWDC 2023 will be an online event for the most part, and it will be open to all developers at no cost.

wwdc 2023
Apple will provide online sessions and labs, which will allow developers to learn about the new features and software that will be announced at WWDC. There will also be a traditional Swift Student Challenge, with Apple accepting applications through April 19.

While ‌WWDC 2023‌ will once again be held online, Apple is planning an all-day special event for select developers and students, which will take place at June 5 at the Apple Park campus. Attendees will be able to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos, meet some Apple employees, and attend the Apple Design Awards. Apple held a similar in-person event last year.

Current Apple Developer Program members, Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumni, prior Swift Student Challenge winners, and current Apple Developer Enterprise Program members can submit a request to attend the ‌Apple Park‌ event. Apple plans to select attendees by random lottery, with notifications set to go out by April 5 at 6:00 p.m.

Apple will hold a keynote event on Monday, June 5 to show off iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS 14, plus there could be new hardware announcements. This year's event is expected to focus on the AR/VR headset that Apple has in development, and we could also see the Mac Pro and a 15-inch MacBook Air.

Prior to 2020, WWDC was an in-person event that was held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, but even with the COVID-19 pandemic over, Apple is choosing an online-focused event. The online format allows more developers to get the WWDC experience as there are no attendance limitations.

Apple plans to provide developers with additional information in advance of ‌WWDC 2023‌ through email, the Apple Developer app, and the Apple Developer website.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2023
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Top Rated Comments

ensee Avatar
ensee
15 minutes ago at 10:01 am
Let the over interpretation begin! That graphic looks like a fresnel lens, though - right?
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
17 minutes ago at 09:59 am
Just called my boss to say my wife will be in labor on June 5th around 10am pacific and will need emotional support.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
17 minutes ago at 09:59 am
Finally and it's about time. Let's go! So excited about this. Thank you, Apple! ? ?

Someone get me tickets for WWDC, 2023, please. I will cover all the expenses!



Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jack Delgado Avatar
Jack Delgado
15 minutes ago at 10:01 am
mmmmm *adjusts glasses* based on my PhD in Apple Marketing, I deduce this symbolizes the shape of Fresnel Lenses which will be in use for the upcoming VR headset... mmmmyes, of course.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coolfactor Avatar
coolfactor
7 minutes ago at 10:09 am
Apple should announce that they are taking this year off and moving to a two-year cycle.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
13 minutes ago at 10:03 am

Hoping for a 15” MBA. Been holding on to my 2014 15” MBP for as long as I can, but it’s run it’s course.
It would be ideal of Macbook Air 15" is released in April. WWDC might be reserved for Apple's AR/VR headset.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17 on Phone Feature

Gurman: iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features'

Sunday March 26, 2023 6:05 am PDT by
Apple changed the strategy for iOS 17 later in its development process to add several new features, suggesting that the update may be more significant than previously thought, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In January, Gurman said that iOS 17 could be a less significant update than iPhone updates in previous years due to the company's intense focus on its long-awaited mixed-reality...
Read Full Article259 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.4 Will Add These 8 New Features to Your iPhone

Sunday March 26, 2023 8:06 am PDT by
Following nearly six weeks of beta testing, iOS 16.4 is expected to be released to the public as soon as this week. The software update includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone 8 and newer. To install an iOS update, open the Settings app on the iPhone, tap General → Software Update, and follow the on-screen instructions. Below, we have recapped eight new features and...
Read Full Article
apple mixed reality headset concept by david lewis and marcus kane

Some Apple Employees Seriously Concerned About Mixed-Reality Headset as Announcement Draws Closer

Sunday March 26, 2023 8:25 am PDT by
Some Apple employees are concerned about the usefulness and price point of the company's upcoming mixed-reality headset, The New York Times reports. Apple headset concept by David Lewis and Marcus Kane Initial enthusiasm around the device at the company has apparently become skepticism, according to eight current and former Apple employees speaking to The New York Times. The change of tone...
Read Full Article575 comments
iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.4 With New Emoji, Safari Web Push Notifications, Beta Changes, Voice Isolation for Calls and More

Monday March 27, 2023 10:03 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 16.4, the fourth major update to the iOS 16 operating system that initially came out last September. iOS 16.4 comes two months after the launch of iOS 16.3, an update that added Security Keys for Apple ID. iOS 16‌.4 and iPadOS 16.4 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. It can take a few minutes...
Read Full Article194 comments
Steve Jobs Theater dusk

Apple Reportedly Demoed Mixed-Reality Headset to Executives in the Steve Jobs Theater Last Week

Sunday March 26, 2023 5:53 am PDT by
Apple showcased its mixed-reality headset to the company's top 100 executives in the Steve Jobs Theater last week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that the "momentous gathering" is a "key milestone" ahead of the headset's public announcement planned for June. The event was intended to rally Apple's top members of...
Read Full Article118 comments
top stories 25mar2023

Top Stories: iPhone 15 Pro Design Leak, iOS 16.4 Coming Soon, and More

Saturday March 25, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
We're still almost six months away from the official unveiling of the iPhone 15 lineup, but it seems like every day we're learning more about what to expect from the next-generation models. Notably, this week gave us our clearest look yet at what appear to be some changes for the volume and mute control hardware. iOS 16.4 and associated releases are also right around the corner with some new ...
Read Full Article34 comments
apple tv 4k red image

Apple Releases tvOS 16.4 for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD

Monday March 27, 2023 10:00 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 16.4, the fourth major point update to the tvOS 16 operating system that came out last September. Available for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, tvOS 16.4 comes two months following the release of tvOS 16.3. The tvOS 16.4 update can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌ by going to System > Software Update....
Read Full Article52 comments