Apple Announces WWDC 2023 Event Taking Place June 5 to 9

Apple today announced that its 34th annual Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from Monday, June 5 to Friday, June 9. Like WWDC 2020, 2021, and 2022, WWDC 2023 will be an online event for the most part, and it will be open to all developers at no cost.



Apple will provide online sessions and labs, which will allow developers to learn about the new features and software that will be announced at WWDC. There will also be a traditional Swift Student Challenge, with Apple accepting applications through April 19.

While ‌WWDC 2023‌ will once again be held online, Apple is planning an all-day special event for select developers and students, which will take place at June 5 at the Apple Park campus. Attendees will be able to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos, meet some Apple employees, and attend the Apple Design Awards. Apple held a similar in-person event last year.

Current Apple Developer Program members, Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumni, prior Swift Student Challenge winners, and current Apple Developer Enterprise Program members can submit a request to attend the ‌Apple Park‌ event. Apple plans to select attendees by random lottery, with notifications set to go out by April 5 at 6:00 p.m.

Apple will hold a keynote event on Monday, June 5 to show off iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS 14, plus there could be new hardware announcements. This year's event is expected to focus on the AR/VR headset that Apple has in development, and we could also see the Mac Pro and a 15-inch MacBook Air.

Prior to 2020, WWDC was an in-person event that was held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, but even with the COVID-19 pandemic over, Apple is choosing an online-focused event. The online format allows more developers to get the WWDC experience as there are no attendance limitations.

Apple plans to provide developers with additional information in advance of ‌WWDC 2023‌ through email, the Apple Developer app, and the Apple Developer website.