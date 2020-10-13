Everything Apple Announced at Today's Event in 7 Minutes

Apple today held its annual iPhone-centric event, introducing the new iPhone 12 mini, ‌iPhone 12‌, ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro, ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max, and, as a bonus, HomePod mini and new MagSafe charging options for iPhones.

It took Apple an hour to introduce the new devices during the "Hi, Speed" event, but we've recapped all of the announcements in just seven minutes for our readers who want a no-frills but thorough overview of all the announcements.

All of our event coverage is also available below, so make sure to check out our articles so you don't miss any information about Apple's newest products.



iPhone 12 Lineup

MagSafe Chargers and Accessories

HomePod mini

Other Announcements

Apple Videos

Apple shared several videos during its keynote event highlighting new products. We've embedded them below for those who missed seeing the event live.

The ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro will be available for pre-order this Friday, with a launch to follow on October 23. The ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max and ‌iPhone 12‌ mini will be available for pre-order on November 6, with a launch to follow on November 13.