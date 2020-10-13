Everything Apple Announced at Today's Event in 7 Minutes
Apple today held its annual iPhone-centric event, introducing the new iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and, as a bonus, HomePod mini and new MagSafe charging options for iPhones.
It took Apple an hour to introduce the new devices during the "Hi, Speed" event, but we've recapped all of the announcements in just seven minutes for our readers who want a no-frills but thorough overview of all the announcements.
All of our event coverage is also available below, so make sure to check out our articles so you don't miss any information about Apple's newest products.
iPhone 12 Lineup
- iPhone 12 Introduced With Flat-Edge Design, 5G, A14 Chip, New Colors, MagSafe, and More
- iPhone 12 Mini Introduced With 5.4-Inch Display, Starts at $699
- Apple Unveils iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max With 5G, Flat-Edge Design, LiDAR Scanner, New Colors, and More
- iPhone 12 Models Ship in Thinner Box Without EarPods or Charger
- iPhone 12 Pre-Order Dates: 6.1-Inch Models on Friday, Mini and Pro Max Models on November 6
- iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini Cost $30 Extra for T-Mobile, Sprint, or SIM-Free Models
- AppleCare+ for iPhone 12 and 12 Mini Priced at $149, AppleCare+ for Pro Models Priced at $199
- iPhone 12 Mini's Battery Life is One to Two Hours Shorter Than iPhone 12 When Comparing Video Playback
- iPhone 12 Lineup's mmWave 5G Support Limited to the United States
MagSafe Chargers and Accessories
- Apple Resurfaces 'MagSafe' Brand for New iPhone 12 Accessories
- Apple Introduces New MagSafe Cases and Accessories for iPhone 12
HomePod mini
- Apple Announces HomePod mini With Spherical Design and S5 Chip for $99
- HomePod Mini AppleCare+ Coverage Costs $15
Other Announcements
- Apple Event: Full Transcript of iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini Announcements
- New Beats Flex Earphones Take BeatsX to the Next Level for Just $49.99
- iPhone XR and iPhone 11 Still Available as Low-Cost Options, iPhone 11 Pro Models Discontinued
- iPhone 11, XR, and SE No Longer Come With EarPods and Power Adapter But USB-C to Lightning Cable Included
- Apple Giving Three Months of Free Apple Arcade Access to Customers Who Purchase New Device
- Apple Now Selling 20W USB-C Power Adapter for $19
- Apple Discontinues urBeats3 After Releasing Beats Flex
- Apple's New MagSafe Charger Offers 15W Charging, Qi Still Limited to 7.5W
Apple Videos
Apple shared several videos during its keynote event highlighting new products. We've embedded them below for those who missed seeing the event live.
The full Apple event livestream can be rewatched on YouTube or on the Apple Event website.
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available for pre-order this Friday, with a launch to follow on October 23. The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order on November 6, with a launch to follow on November 13.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Apple did it in 51 seconds. ('//www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gz8vBoEFArA')
The actual event could have been 7 minutes.
"Bits" are what Apple takes away from every new product release of very same product. They take away the earphone jack, then the power adapter, then the physical home button, the "opening the package experience" (so many YouTubers will really be missing that one!), a little bit here, and little bit there.... adds up to Lots of Bits.
"Bytes" is what I say to Apple with every new release that takes away one or more of many favorite features (or forces a lame, buggy major update on you): "Oh, that bytes!" "Byte me, Apple!"