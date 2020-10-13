iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini Cost $30 Extra for T-Mobile, Sprint, or SIM-Free Models

While the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 are advertised as starting at $699 and $799 respectively in the United States, this pricing only applies to Verizon and AT&T models, which qualify for an "instant discount" of $30 at launch.



Pricing for T-Mobile, Sprint, and SIM-free versions of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 starts at $729 and $829 respectively.

There is no price discrepancy with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max models, which start at $999 and $1,099 respectively regardless of the model selected.