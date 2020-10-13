Apple Giving Three Months of Free Apple Arcade Access to Customers Who Purchase New Device

Apple customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac are eligible for three months of free access to Apple Arcade, Apple's gaming service that has more than 100 titles.



‌Apple Arcade‌ is normally priced at $4.99 per month and it provides access to games that have no in-app purchases or additional fees to pay.

The free three months of service can be claimed within three months of the activation of a new eligible device, with the promotion kicking off on October 22. One free ‌Apple Arcade‌ trial is available per Family Sharing group.

Apple is also continuing its promotion that provides those who purchase a new ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, ‌iPod touch‌, ‌Apple TV‌, or Mac with a free year of ‌Apple TV‌+ access, but this is limited to those who did not claim the same deal last year.