iPhone 12 Ships in Thinner Box Without EarPods or Charger
As expected, the entire iPhone 12 lineup ships without EarPods or a power adapter in the box, with only a Lightning to USB-C charging cable included. Apple says this decision is part of its commitment to the environment.
With these accessories removed, iPhone 12 models ship in a thinner box.
"As part of our efforts to reach our environmental goals, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini do not include a power adapter or EarPods," reads Apple's website. "Please use your current Apple power adapter and headphones, or purchase these accessories separately."
Top Rated Comments(View all)
[quietly buys new iPhone]
Also Apple: Ships USB-C to Lightning cable in every box that doesn't work with 99% of chargers in the world.
More like increasing margins.
Sure...