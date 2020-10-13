iPhone 12 Ships in Thinner Box Without EarPods or Charger

As expected, the entire iPhone 12 lineup ships without EarPods or a power adapter in the box, with only a Lightning to USB-C charging cable included. Apple says this decision is part of its commitment to the environment.

With these accessories removed, iPhone 12 models ship in a thinner box.



"As part of our efforts to reach our environmental goals, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini do not include a power adapter or EarPods," reads Apple's website. "Please use your current Apple power adapter and headphones, or purchase these accessories separately."