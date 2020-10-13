iPhone 12 Mini Introduced With 5.4-Inch Display, Starts at $699

Friday October 9, 2020 11:51 am PDT by Juli Clover

Apple retail stores around the world are receiving shipments of new devices that are likely to be the new iPad Air models, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman said that new devices have started arriving at Apple Stores "for opening at a later date." These new devices are likely the iPad Airs that are set to go on sale at some point in October as it's too early for the...