iPhone 12 Mini Introduced With 5.4-Inch Display, Starts at $699
Apple today introduced the iPhone 12 mini with a 5.4-inch edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, a new flat-edge design with new colors, 5G support, a faster A14 Bionic chip, an improved dual-lens rear camera system, and more.
iPhone 12 mini will be available in five aluminum finishes, including blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED. Pre-orders begin Friday, November 6 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, with shipments and in-store availability beginning one week later on Friday, November 13. Pricing starts at $699 with AT&T or Verizon activation, or $729 otherwise.
Related Roundup: iPhone 12
Tag: October 2020 event
Top Rated Comments(View all)
My iPhone SE has served me well for almost four years now, but I'm thinking its time for something new. :D