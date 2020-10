iPhone 12 Mini Introduced With 5.4-Inch Display, Starts at $699

Apple today introduced the iPhone 12 mini with a 5.4-inch edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, a new flat-edge design with new colors, 5G support, a faster A14 Bionic chip, an improved dual-lens rear camera system, and more.

6.1-inch iPhone 12 on left and 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini on right

iPhone 12 mini will be available in five aluminum finishes, including blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED. Pre-orders begin Friday, November 6 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, with shipments and in-store availability beginning one week later on Friday, November 13. Pricing starts at $699 with AT&T or Verizon activation , or $729 otherwise.