iPhone 12 Mini's Battery Life is One to Two Hours Shorter Than iPhone 12 When Comparing Video Playback

Apple's iPhone 12 mini is the smallest iPhone that's been made available since the original iPhone SE, with a 5.4-inch display and a body that's 5 inches high and 2.5 inches wide.



Since it's the smallest iPhone Apple sells, it's also the iPhone 12 model with the lowest battery life, coming in at 15 hours of video playback compared to the iPhone 12's 17 hours. For streaming video, the iPhone 12 mini offers 10 hours of playback, while the iPhone 12 offers 11 hours. The iPhone mini outperforms the iPhone SE, but doesn't measure up to any of the other larger iPhones.



The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max features 20 hours of video playback, offering five hours longer battery life than the iPhone 12 mini.

Apple breaks battery life down in three categories: video playback, video playback when streaming video, and audio playback. Battery life info for all iPhones in the current iPhone lineup is listed below.

iPhone 12 Pro Max - Up to 20 hours video playback, 12 hours streamed, 80 hours audio

- Up to 20 hours video playback, 12 hours streamed, 80 hours audio iPhone 12 Pro - Up to 17 hours video playback, 11 hours streamed, 65 hours audio

- Up to 17 hours video playback, 11 hours streamed, 65 hours audio iPhone 12 - Up to 17 hours video playback, 11 hours streamed, 65 hours audio

- Up to 17 hours video playback, 11 hours streamed, 65 hours audio iPhone 12 mini - Up to 15 hours video playback, 10 hours streamed, 50 hours audio playback

- Up to 15 hours video playback, 10 hours streamed, 50 hours audio playback iPhone 11 - Up to 17 hours video playback, 10 hours streamed, 65 hours audio

- Up to 17 hours video playback, 10 hours streamed, 65 hours audio iPhone XR - Up to 16 hours video playback, 65 hours audio

- Up to 16 hours video playback, 65 hours audio iPhone SE - Up to 13 hours video playback, 8 hours streamed, 40 hours audio

All of Apple's new iPhone 12 devices support fast charging and can be charged to 50 percent within 30 minutes using a 20W power adapter and the included USB-C to Lighting cable.