iPhone XR and iPhone 11 Still Available as Low-Cost Options, iPhone 11 Pro Models Discontinued

With the launch of the iPhone 12 mini, ‌iPhone 12‌, ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro, and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max, Apple has decided to keep the iPhone SE, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 around as lower-cost options.



The only iPhones that are no longer available for purchase are the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, which have been eliminated in favor of the new ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro models.

Apple's full lineup now features iPhones at every price point starting at $399.

‌iPhone SE‌ - $399

‌iPhone XR‌ - $499

‌iPhone 11‌ - $599

‌iPhone 12‌ mini - $699

‌iPhone 12‌ - $799

‌iPhone 12‌ Pro - $999

‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max - $1099

The ‌iPhone 12‌ mini and ‌iPhone 12‌ feature 64GB for starting models (upgradeable to 128GB or 256GB), while the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro models start at 128GB of storage, which can be upgraded to 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro will be available for pre-order this Friday, with the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max to be available for pre-order on November 6.