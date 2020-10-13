Apple Discontinues urBeats3 After Releasing Beats Flex

Apple this morning quietly introduced new Beats Flex headphones, marking the launch of the brand's most affordable wire-free headphones to date.



Beats Flex are priced at just $50, and are identical in design to the BeatsX earphones. With lower-cost Bluetooth-based Beats headphones now available, Apple has discontinued the UrBeats headphones that it previously offered under Beats branding.

UrBeats3 were priced at $60 and were available in Lightning and 3.5mm versions, and with their discontinuation, the Beats brand is no longer offering affordable wired headphone options. The $130 wired Beats EP headphones are still available, though.

For those who prefer wired headphones, Apple still sells EarPods with Lightning and 3.5mm connector options for $19 each, but EarPods no longer come free with iPhones.