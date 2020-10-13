HomePod Mini AppleCare+ Coverage Costs $15

Customers who order Apple's newly announced $99 HomePod mini can get AppleCare+ for $15 when pre-orders start on November 6.



Every HomePod mini comes with one year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary tech support, but additional ‌AppleCare‌+ coverage gets up to two years of tech support and accidental damage coverage for the spherical smart speaker from the purchase date.

‌AppleCare‌+ coverage adds up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months, each subject to a $15 service fee plus applicable tax for ‌HomePod‌ mini or a $39 service fee plus applicable tax for ‌HomePod‌.

The ‌HomePod‌ mini is compatible with HomeKit and Apple's new Intercom feature, and two placed in the same room will separate sound for an immersive stereo audio experience.

‌HomePod‌ mini requires iPhone SE, iPhone 6s or later, or iPod touch (7th generation) with the latest iOS; or iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), ‌iPad‌ Air 2 or later, or ‌iPad‌ mini 4 or later with the latest iPadOS.

The speakers will launch and start shipping on November 16.