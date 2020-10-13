AppleCare+ for iPhone 12 and 12 Mini Priced at $149, AppleCare+ for Pro Models Priced at $199
AppleCare+ for the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini models is priced at $149 in the U.S. for two years of coverage, or $7.99 per month for ongoing subscription coverage.
The AppleCare+ plan for the new iPhones provides coverage for two incidents of accidental damage every 12 months, provided the deductible is paid out.
AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss is also available for $219 for two years of coverage or $11.49 per month for ongoing subscription coverage. Theft and Loss AppleCare+ provides the same benefits, but with added coverage for two incidents of theft or loss every 12 months.
AppleCare+ for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is priced at $199 for two years of coverage, or it can be purchased for $9.99 per month. Theft and Loss coverage is priced at $269 or $13.49 per month.
With AppleCare+, customers must pay a deductible of $29 for screen damage, $99 for other accidental damage, and $149 for theft or loss.
