Apple Resurfaces 'MagSafe' Brand for New iPhone 12 Accessories

Apple today announced that the iPhone 12 family is gaining support for MagSafe, which will offer high-powered wireless charging as well as a new ecosystem of accessories that attach to the ‌iPhone 12‌. Previously, MagSafe was Apple's brand for the MacBook's breakaway charging cables.



The company said that MagSafe will improve the charging experience on ‌iPhone 12‌, with magnets that are optimized for alignment and efficiency, and support 15W of charging. ‌iPhone 12‌ will still support existing Qi charging mats.

On the accessory side of things, there will be a new ecosystem of magnetic cases that snap on and off of the ‌iPhone 12‌. For cases, this includes new silicone, leather, and clear cases that easily snap onto the back of the iPhone. There's also a separate leather wallet accessory.

In regards to chargers, there's a MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger that accommodates both the ‌iPhone 12‌ and Apple Watch. Apple confirmed that more third-party MagSafe accessories will launch later this year as well.