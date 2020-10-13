Guides
New Beats Flex Earphones Take BeatsX to the Next Level for Just $49.99

by

Apple's Beats brand today is introducing Beats Flex wireless earphones, which add some upgrades to the previous BeatsX earphones yet come with a much lower $49.99 price tag. The new price makes them the cheapest way to get into Apple's wireless earphone ecosystem, which is especially important now that Apple is no longer including earphones in the box with its iPhones.


As with BeatsX, the new Beats Flex earphones are wireless Bluetooth earphones with a cord between the two earpieces that drapes around the neck and provides access to some physical controls. Beats Flex will be available in four colors, with Beats Black and Yuzu Yellow available for pre-order today ahead of an October 21 launch and Smoke Gray and Flame Blue coming in early 2021.

Beats Flex employs a proprietary layered driver with dual-chamber acoustics to achieve rich, balanced sound with outstanding stereo separation. Laser cut micro-venting and an optimized driver angle ensure ear pressure relief and accurate sound delivery. Additionally, an advanced digital processor fine-tunes the audio for accurate bass, precise mids, and low distortion across the frequency curve.

On the design side, Beats Flex feature a lightweight and comfortable Flex-Form cable made of durable Nitinol to connect the earpieces, and as with the previous BeatsX, the Beats Flex earpieces magnetically click together to keep them secure around your neck when not in use. Overall, Beats Flex are 8% lighter than BeatsX.


Beats Flex also have automatic play/pause support, starting up playback when they are inserted in your ears and stopping playback when they are attached around your neck. Four sizes of eartips offer a personalized fit.

As with the previous BeatsX, Beats Flex include Apple's W1 chip that supports quick pairing with iOS devices, iCloud syncing for seamless switching between devices, Audio Sharing to allow two sets of compatible Beats or AirPods earphones to listen to connect to the same device, and more.


On-device controls on the cable of the Beats Flex offer a built-in microphone with wind noise reduction and voice clarity optimization, as well as controls for adjusting volume, controlling playback, taking phone calls, and accessing Siri.

Beats Flex offer up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, and they recharge using USB-C to help provide maximum compatibility for Apple and Android users. A 10-minute Fast Fuel charge when the battery level is low will provide up to 1.5 hours of playback.

Avatar
satchmo
34 minutes ago at 11:27 am
I’m thinking these sound better than AirPods? And at half the price.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Loxen88
33 minutes ago at 11:27 am
The fact that these don't use lightning marks the death of lightning, which i'm all for.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Spock
33 minutes ago at 11:28 am
Wow, that’s a great price for wireless headphones from a reputable brand.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
trellus
31 minutes ago at 11:29 am
I'm definitely buying this as I prefer neckband to "true wireless" which are more work to keep "at the ready" for me. I already have the PowerBeats Pro, but I've never bought AirPods because they don't fit my use case. I usually wear my Jabra Elite 75e around my neck but I'm looking forward to the W1 chip convenience. $50 is great for what these are!

EDIT: And I've already pre-ordered them for delivery on October 22.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Peepo
29 minutes ago at 11:31 am
Strange they are using USB-C to charge, my Beats-X use lightning. Come on Apple... when are you going to put USB-C port in iPhones?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
