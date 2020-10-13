iPhone 11, XR, and SE No Longer Come With EarPods and Power Adapter But USB-C to Lightning Cable Included

Apple's new iPhone 12 models don't come with EarPods or a power adapter in the box in order to save on packaging materials to reduce environmental impact, and following today's event, Apple has removed the power adapter and EarPods from the box for all other iPhone models as well.



As was rumored this morning, the iPhone 11, XR, and SE will no longer be shipped with power adapters or EarPods, much like the ‌iPhone 12‌ models. This will allow Apple to use new, slimmer packaging.

All of the ‌iPhone‌ models will, however, come with a USB-C to Lightning cable, an upgrade from the standard USB-A to Lightning cable that used to be included.

Despite rumors that Apple would introduce a Lightning cable with a braided design, that did not happen, and iPhones new and old ship with a standard Apple-designed rubber USB-C to Lightning cable.