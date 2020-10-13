iPhone 12 Introduced With Flat-Edged Design, 5G, A14 Chip, New Colors, and More
Apple today introduced the iPhone 12 with a flat-edged design, 5G support, new colors, faster A14 Bionic chip, dual-lens rear camera system, and more.
Key features of the 6.1-inch model iPhone 12:
- Super Retina XDR Display with a 2532x1170 resolution, 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, up to 1,200 nits of brightness, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support
- A faster six-core A14 Bionic chip first introduced in the new iPad Air last month
- 5G connectivity, with support for more bands than any other smartphone
- All-new blue color along with black, white, green, and (PRODUCT)RED
- 4x better drop performance
Uhh, that's it?
yeah, welcome to 2018?
So far, zero reason to upgrade my Xs.