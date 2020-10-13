Apple Now Selling 20W USB-C Power Adapter for $19
With the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models no longer shipping with a power adapter, Apple has started selling the 20W USB-C power adapter that was first introduced with the iPad Air on a standalone basis for $19.
The 20W power adapter is included in the box with the iPad Air, but those who want one for use with the new iPhone models will need to shell out $19.
All of the new iPhone 12 models and older iPhone models ship only with a USB-C to Lightning cable, with customers expected to provide their own power adapters. Most people likely have several USB-C power adapters on hand from past device purchases, but this will be an inconvenience for those who have few power adapters available already.
Apple's selling price for the new 20W USB-C power adapter is cheaper than the older 18W USB-C model that used to be available for $29.
According to Apple, the power adapter and EarPods were removed from the iPhone boxes to reduce the company's environmental impact, but rumors have also suggested that this transition helps to save a few dollars to offset the cost of the more expensive 5G modems included in the new devices.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Really?? Not a single iPhone came with USB-C. What makes Apple think that customers would have a USB-C Power Adapter?? If I'm only an iPhone user... then I would have never had a device that would include a USB-C Power Adapater
Most people likely have several USB-C power adapters on hand from past device purchases......
“Environment” my a—.
Impact is impact. It doesn't matter if Apple included it or not due to environmental impact...the fact that I now need to acquire a new one, that comes in a box full of paper and plastic and is manufactured somewhere on this planet is STILL IMPACT.
Honestly, I wouldn't pay for one if I opted to buy a new iPhone...I would make them give me one for free. Seriously, this is ridiculous.
So the irony is - your USB A chargers are plentiful and Apple doesn't see a need to include one in the box, but we'll obsolete them by shipping you a cable that requires a USB C charger.If the chargers are plentiful, then so should the USB-A to Lightning cables be since iPhones and iPads all included one of those, too. :)