Kuo: Apple to Launch Redesigned HomePod With 7-Inch Display in 2024

Apple will release a redesigned HomePod with a 7-inch display in the first half of 2024, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a brief post on Medium, Kuo wrote that the next-generation ‌HomePod‌'s display could facilitate deeper integration with Apple's other hardware products.

Tianma apparently will be a beneficiary of Apple's "revamped smart home strategy," becoming the sole supplier of the redesigned ‌HomePod‌'s display. If its participation in manufacturing the new ‌HomePod‌ goes well, Tianma may be entrusted to supply iPad panels in the future.

In 2021, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was first to suggest that Apple is working on new ‌HomePod‌ models with displays and cameras. He has also reported that Apple is working on multi-touch functionality for the ‌HomePod‌. In the long term, Apple is believed to be rethinking its smart home strategy and is reportedly working on a combined Apple TV and HomePod device, as well as a HomePod with a screen mounted on a robotic arm. The ‌HomePod‌ already runs a variant of tvOS, but there are some indications that Apple is working on a new "homeOS" platform.