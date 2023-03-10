Kuo: Apple to Launch Redesigned HomePod With 7-Inch Display in 2024
Apple will release a redesigned HomePod with a 7-inch display in the first half of 2024, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a brief post on Medium, Kuo wrote that the next-generation HomePod's display could facilitate deeper integration with Apple's other hardware products.
Tianma apparently will be a beneficiary of Apple's "revamped smart home strategy," becoming the sole supplier of the redesigned HomePod's display. If its participation in manufacturing the new HomePod goes well, Tianma may be entrusted to supply iPad panels in the future.
In 2021, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was first to suggest that Apple is working on new HomePod models with displays and cameras. He has also reported that Apple is working on multi-touch functionality for the HomePod. In the long term, Apple is believed to be rethinking its smart home strategy and is reportedly working on a combined Apple TV and HomePod device, as well as a HomePod with a screen mounted on a robotic arm. The HomePod already runs a variant of tvOS, but there are some indications that Apple is working on a new "homeOS" platform.
Popular Stories
Apple is currently beta testing iOS 16.4, which includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone. Apple says the software update will be released to the public in the spring, meaning it will likely be available in March or April.
Below, we have recapped five new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.4, including additional emoji, web push notifications, and more.
1. New...
As rumors suggested, Apple today announced a new Yellow color option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, as well as four new Silicone Case colors.
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow will be available for pre-order on Friday, March 10, with availability starting on Tuesday, March 14. There are no new color options for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple's press release...
Google today announced that its Google VPN feature is expanding to all Google One subscribers, instead of being limited to those who subscribe to the Premium 2TB Google One plan.
VPN by Google One is designed to mask a user's IP address, preventing sites and apps from collecting that information for location tracking and monitoring activity across the web. It also offers protection from...
Apple is reportedly planning to launch new iPhone cases this spring, introducing at least two new colors.
The Twitter leaker known as "Majin Bu" recently claimed that Apple plans to make its MagSafe Leather Case available in two additional colors for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as part of an upcoming spring collection refresh. The added colors would...
Alongside the Yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus and new selection of Silicone Cases, Apple today released 19 new Apple Watch bands offering a range of fresh color options, including a new "Casaque" line for Apple Watch Hermès.
The new Apple Watch band colors are as follows, with slightly different new options available depending on the type of band: Solo Loop Sprout Green
Canary...
Apple's standard iPhone 15 models will not be equipped with an LPTO display, suggesting that the devices will continue to lack ProMotion support and an always-on display option like Apple's Pro models have. Last year's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models used updated low-power display backlighting that supports ProMotion refresh rates that range from 1Hz to 120Hz. The refresh rate of the...
Apple's next-generation 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models will both be equipped with an M3 chip, according to 9to5Mac sources. The report claims that Apple is also planning to release an updated version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 chip.
The unannounced M3 chip will have an 8-core CPU like the M2 chip, according to the report, but the chip is expected to be manufactured based...
Top Rated Comments
Also, what would be the use for a screen other than FaceTime calls??
The music from the telescreen stopped and a voice took over. Winston raised his head to listen. No bulletins from the front, however. It was merely a brief announcement from the Ministry of Plenty. In the preceding quarter, it appeared, the Tenth Three-Year Plan's quota for bootlaces had been over-fulfilled by 98 per cent.
But it was all right, everything was all right, the struggle was finished. He had won the victory over himself. He loved Big Brother.
--George Orwell, Nineteen Eighty-Four