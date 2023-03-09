Apple Music Classical Now Available for Pre-Order on the App Store, Launches Later This Month

Apple's long-awaited dedicated classical music app today appeared on the App Store and is available for pre-order ahead of its launch at the end of March.



The app, officially called "Apple Music Classical," is currently marked as "Coming Soon" and is expected to be released on March 28, 2023. Users can pre-order the app now so that it downloads as soon as it is available. The app is included for free as part of ‌Apple Music‌.

Speaking to TechCrunch, Apple said that the new ‌Apple Music‌ Classical app will offer ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers access to over 5 million classical music tracks, including new releases in high-quality audio, as well as hundreds of curated playlists, thousands of exclusive albums, and other features like composer bios and deep dives on key works.

In 2021, Apple announced that it had purchased the classical music streaming service Primephonic and would be folding it into ‌Apple Music‌. Primephonic offered an "outstanding listening experience" with search and browse functionality that is specifically optimized for classical music, as well as handpicked recommendations and "contextual details on repertoire and recordings."

Apple said that with the acquisition of Primephonic, ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers would be provided with an improved classical music experience. This was said to start with Primephonic playlists and audio content, followed by a dedicated Primephonic experience with improved browsing and search capabilities by composer and repertoire, better classical music metadata, and more, at a later date.

‌Apple Music‌ Classical will only support iOS devices running iOS 15.4 or newer at launch.

More to follow...