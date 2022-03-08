Everything Apple Announced Today in Just Over Seven Minutes
Today's "Peek Performance" event was more exciting than we initially thought it would be, with Apple debuting a new Mac Studio machine and Studio Display alongside a 5G version of the iPhone SE with A15 chip and an M1 iPad Air with 5G chip.
It took Apple an hour to go over all of today's announcements, but we've summarized all of the new product details in a quick seven minute video. Below, we've also rounded up all of our coverage today so you don't miss anything.
Mac Studio
- Apple Announces Powerful 'Mac Studio' With Companion 'Studio Display'
- Mac Studio and Studio Display Orders Now Live
- Complete 'Apple Studio' Package With Highest-End Mac Studio, Studio Display, and Accessories Costs Nearly $11,000
Studio Display
- Apple Unveils $1,599 27-Inch 5K 'Studio Display' External Monitor
- Studio Display Add-On Height-Adjustable Stand Costs an Extra $400, Nano-Texture Glass is $300
M1 Ultra
- Apple Announces 'M1 Ultra' Chip With 20-Core CPU, Up to 64-Core GPU, and Support for 128GB of Memory
- M1 Ultra Chip Supports Up to Five External Displays
- M1 Ultra CPU is 60% Faster Than 28-core Mac Pro, GPU is 80% Faster Than Highest-End Radeon Pro W6900X Graphics Card
- M1 Ultra Outperforms 28-Core Intel Mac Pro in First Leaked Benchmark
iPhone SE
- Apple Announces New iPhone SE With A15 Bionic and 5G Connectivity
- iPhone SE and iPad Air Don't Offer Fastest mmWave 5G
- iPhone SE 2 Discontinued, iPhone SE 3 From $429 Now Apple's Cheapest iPhone
- New iPhone SE Offers Improved Battery Life Compared to Previous Model
iPad Air
iOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3
- Apple Releasing iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 Next Week
- Apple Releasing macOS 12.3 Next Week With Universal Control and More
- Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 to Developers
- Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version macOS Monterey 12.3 Beta to Developers
Mac Pro
- Apple Teases Apple Silicon Mac Pro at Spring Event
- Mac Mini and Mac Pro are Apple's Last Two Remaining Intel Macs With Launch of Mac Studio
- Mac Pro Gains New AMD Radeon PRO W6600X GPU Upgrade Option
Other News
- Apple Unveils New iPhone 13 'Green' and iPhone 13 Pro 'Alpine Green' Colors
- Apple TV+ to Stream Live MLB Games With Weekly 'Friday Night Baseball' Doubleheader
- Apple Discontinues 27-Inch iMac
- Apple Releases Black and Silver Magic Keyboard With Touch ID, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse
- Apple Introduces New Spring Colors for iPhone Cases and Apple Watch Bands
- HomePod Mini Launching in Belgium, Netherlands, and Switzerland at End of March
The Mac Studio and Studio Display can be ordered starting today, with orders set to deliver on March 18. The iPhone SE and the iPad Air will be available for preorder this Friday, with a launch following on March 18.
