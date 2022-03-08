Everything Apple Announced Today in Just Over Seven Minutes

Today's "Peek Performance" event was more exciting than we initially thought it would be, with Apple debuting a new Mac Studio machine and Studio Display alongside a 5G version of the iPhone SE with A15 chip and an M1 iPad Air with 5G chip.

It took Apple an hour to go over all of today's announcements, but we've summarized all of the new product details in a quick seven minute video. Below, we've also rounded up all of our coverage today so you don't miss anything.

The Mac Studio and Studio Display can be ordered starting today, with orders set to deliver on March 18. The ‌iPhone SE‌ and the ‌iPad Air‌ will be available for preorder this Friday, with a launch following on March 18.