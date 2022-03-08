HomePod Mini Launching in Belgium, Netherlands, and Switzerland at End of March

Apple today announced that the HomePod mini will be available to order in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland starting at the end of March, as spotted by iCulture and 9to5Mac. A specific release date has not been provided.



As in other countries, the HomePod mini will be available in five colors, including white, space gray, yellow, orange, and blue. The small Siri-enabled speaker has a woven power cable and comes with a 20W USB-C power adapter in the box.

HomePod mini first launched in October 2020 in the United States, and the speaker is also available in Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Austria, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The speaker will likely launch in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland later this year.

There were no HomePod-related announcements at Apple's virtual "Peek Performance" event today, with products unveiled including a new iPhone SE, a new iPad Air, the Mac Studio desktop computer, and a 27-inch Studio Display. We've put together a video that recaps everything that Apple announced at the event today in just seven minutes.