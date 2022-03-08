M1 Ultra Outperforms 28-Core Intel Mac Pro in First Leaked Benchmark

The first benchmark for Apple's M1 Ultra chip popped up on Geekbench following today's event, confirming that the doubled-up M1 Max is indeed able to outperform the highest-end Mac Pro as Apple claims.



Labeled Mac13,2, the Mac Studio with 20-core ‌M1‌ Ultra that was benchmarked earned a single-core score of 1793 and a multi-core score of 24055.

Comparatively, the highest-end ‌Mac Pro‌ with 28-core Intel Xeon W chip has a single-core score of 1152 and a multi-core score of 19951, so the ‌M1‌ Ultra is 21 percent faster in this particular benchmark comparison when it comes to multi-core performance. As for single-core performance, the ‌M1‌ Ultra is 56 percent faster than the 28-core ‌Mac Pro‌.



Apple has claimed that the ‌M1‌ Ultra is up to 60 percent faster than the 28-core ‌Mac Pro‌ when it comes to CPU performance, so Apple may be referencing single-core differences in the metrics that it shared during today's event. This is just one benchmark, so we could see the ‌M1‌ Ultra performing better in additional benchmarks following the March 18 release of the Mac Studio.

(Thanks, Dion!)