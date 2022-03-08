Studio Display Add-On Height-Adjustable Stand Costs an Extra $400, Nano-Texture Glass is $300

by
Apple today introduced the Studio Display, a lower-cost display option that's meant to go along with the Mac Studio. The Studio Display is priced starting at $1,599, making it much more affordable than the Pro Display XDR, but not at the attractive $999 price point of the long-discontinued Thunderbolt Display.

studio display mount options
Though the base Studio Display is $1,599 for the display itself and an included tilt-adjustable stand, Apple has expensive add-on accessories and updates, continuing a trend that we've seen for many of the past "Pro" product debuts.

Adding nano-texture glass, which is the same low reflectivity glass available for the Pro Display XDR, will cost an extra $300 over the base price. including the tilt and height-adjustable stand will cost an additional $400. The VESA Mount Adapter can be selected for no additional cost.

The Pro Display XDR made headlines when it was released because a stand was not included and was priced at an additional $999. Apple included a stand this time around, but users will need to pay extra for the high-end stand shown off on stage.

Those who want the top-of-the-line Studio Display with the upgraded stand and glass will need to pay a total of $2,299. That's still less than half of the price of the Pro Display XDR, which continues to be priced starting at $4,999.

The Studio Display features a 5K 27-inch display, while the Pro Display XDR is a 32-inch 6K display. The Studio Display maxes out at 600 nits brightness and it doesn't have the same Extreme Dynamic Range, but Apple has added a 12-megapixel camera with Center Stage support and an A13 Bionic chip to support the camera and speaker systems.

Customers can order the Studio Display starting today, and it will be available on March 18.

