Apple Introduces New Spring Colors for iPhone Cases and Apple Watch Bands

Following its first event of the year today, Apple has introduced new colors for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe cases and Apple Watch bands for its Spring 2022 collection.



The new case colors for the iPhone 13 Pro include Lemon Zest, Blue Fog, Eucalyptus, and Nectarine. All the cases are $49 and available starting today. The ‌iPhone 13‌ ‌MagSafe‌ case shares the same colors.



For the Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch band, there is Starlight, Abyss Blue, Bright Green, and Flamingo, available in both 41mm and 45mm sizes for $99.

In the standard Solo Loop band option, there are new colors as well, including Nectarine, Lemon Zest, Mineral Green, and Eucalyptus.

Bright Green, Lemon Zest, and Blue Fog are new additions to the Sport Band. Lavender Gray, Nectarine, Oat Milk, Blue Jay, and Midnight are all replacing the previous colors offered with the Sport Loop.

There are also new Nike Sport Band and Hermès options avaaible for order.