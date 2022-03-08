Mac Studio and Studio Display Orders Now Live

Apple today introduced the Mac Studio, an all-new Mac that's a hybrid between a Mac Pro and a Mac mini, with the new machine equipped with M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips.



Priced starting at $1999 for the ‌M1 Max‌ version and $3999 for the ‌M1‌ Ultra version, the Mac Studio can now be ordered from Apple's website.

Alongside the Mac Studio, Apple introduced the new 5K 27-inch Studio Display, which is also available to be ordered starting today. Adding nano-texture glass will cost $300, while the adjustable tilt display that Apple described is priced at $400.

Both the Mac Studio and the Studio Display will begin arriving to customers on Friday, March 18.

Preorders for the new iPhone SE and the new iPad Air will begin this Friday, and those products will also begin shipping on March 18.