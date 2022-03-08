Complete 'Apple Studio' Package With Highest-End Mac Studio, Studio Display, and Accessories Costs Nearly $11,000

Apple today announced the Mac Studio and the Studio Display, a setup that includes new Mac situated between the Mac mini and the Mac Pro alongside a new mid-level display.



The Mac Studio and Studio Display are meant to be paired together, but as expected, they are purchased separately to allow users to customize their setups.

To get the full "Apple Studio" experience, customers will need to purchase the Mac Studio itself alongside the 27-inch Studio Display and accessories separately.

While the Mac Studio starts at $1999, the highest-end M1 Max model, which has a 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 64GB of memory, and 8TB of storage, costs $4,999 alone.

Adding the highest-end Studio Display with nano-texture glass and the upgraded tilt- and height-adjustable, plus the new Magic Keyboard will push the total cost to $7,497, plus an additional $99 for a Magic Mouse or $149 for a Magic Trackpad.

But if you really want maximum performance, the highest-end Mac Studio with the brand-new M1 Ultra, which has a 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, 128GB of memory, and 8TB of storage, costs $7,999 alone, without a display, keyboard, or mouse/trackpad.

With the Studio Display and accessories, the complete highest-end "Apple Studio" experience will cost customers $10,497, plus your choice of keyboard and trackpad, and you can obviously go even higher if you want to use multiple displays.

The Mac Studio and Studio Display are available for pre-order starting today.

