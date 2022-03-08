Complete 'Apple Studio' Package With Highest-End Mac Studio, Studio Display, and Accessories Costs Nearly $11,000
Apple today announced the Mac Studio and the Studio Display, a setup that includes new Mac situated between the Mac mini and the Mac Pro alongside a new mid-level display.
The Mac Studio and Studio Display are meant to be paired together, but as expected, they are purchased separately to allow users to customize their setups.
To get the full "Apple Studio" experience, customers will need to purchase the Mac Studio itself alongside the 27-inch Studio Display and accessories separately.
While the Mac Studio starts at $1999, the highest-end M1 Max model, which has a 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 64GB of memory, and 8TB of storage, costs $4,999 alone.
Adding the highest-end Studio Display with nano-texture glass and the upgraded tilt- and height-adjustable, plus the new Magic Keyboard will push the total cost to $7,497, plus an additional $99 for a Magic Mouse or $149 for a Magic Trackpad.
But if you really want maximum performance, the highest-end Mac Studio with the brand-new M1 Ultra, which has a 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, 128GB of memory, and 8TB of storage, costs $7,999 alone, without a display, keyboard, or mouse/trackpad.
With the Studio Display and accessories, the complete highest-end "Apple Studio" experience will cost customers $10,497, plus your choice of keyboard and trackpad, and you can obviously go even higher if you want to use multiple displays.
The Mac Studio and Studio Display are available for pre-order starting today.
Top Rated Comments
The 2013 trashcan Mac Pro alone with all specifications maxed was over $10,000, and the 2017 iMac Pro specked out was over $13,000.
Given that this machine is faster than even the $52000 2019 Mac Pro, and the display is the exact same one in the 2017 iMac Pro but with a better WebCam and better speakers, zooming out it’s really not a bad deal at all.
Edit: I was a little off with my memory.
Trashcan: “A fully loaded 12-core Mac Pro with 64GB of RAM, dual AMD FirePro D700 GPUs and 1TB of PCI-e based flash storage retails for $9599 in the United States.”
The 2017 iMac Pro: $13.199 for an 18-core processor, 4TB of SSD storage, 128GB of ECC RAM, and an AMD Radeon Pro Vega 64 graphics processor with 16GB of HBM2 memory.
So yeah, I would say that this pricing is actually not as bad as it could have been
I can not believe those who are complaining about the price of the Studio. $6,000 for all that performance is a bargain.
Back in 1988 when I started doing serious CAD work on military hospitals, I bought the first 486 computer released. It was a 486-25mhz, with a Rendition hi res graphics card, special hard drive and controller, and a 20" Monitor. It cost me $10,000, which adjusted for inflation is $23,765 in todays dollars. Intel released the 50mhz version of the 486, so I upgraded to that for $500. I needed every ounce of performance to handle the big composite floor plans I produced. I was self employed at the time, worked a part of Communication Consultants trio.
When you are in business, you buy the machinery necessary to do the job most efficiently.