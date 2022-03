Mac Pro Gains New AMD Radeon PRO W6600X GPU Upgrade Option

Apple's event has just wrapped up! Check out our recap of everything Apple announced

Following the launch of the new Mac Studio with M1 Ultra chip, AMD today announced that it has introduced the AMD Radeon PRO W6600X GPU for the existing Intel-based Mac Pro lineup.



The AMD Radeon PRO W6600X GPU is built on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture, which AMD says offers "stunning visuals and exceptional performance" for the ‌Mac Pro‌.

The GPU supports up to 8GB of GDDR6 memory with up to 256 GB/s bandwidth, 32MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die to reduce latency and power consumption, and enhanced video compositing and editing for professional workflows.

The W6600X is a $300 upgrade for the base ‌Mac Pro‌, and it joins other higher-end graphics options like the W6800X and the W6900X.

Apple confirmed today that it is working on an Apple silicon-based version of the ‌Mac Pro‌ that will see the company transitioning away from Intel chips and AMD graphics, but there is no word on when such a machine might launch.