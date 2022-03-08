Mac Pro Gains New AMD Radeon PRO W6600X GPU Upgrade Option
Apple's event has just wrapped up! Check out our recap of everything Apple announced
.
Following the launch of the new Mac Studio with M1 Ultra chip, AMD today announced that it has introduced the AMD Radeon PRO W6600X GPU for the existing Intel-based Mac Pro lineup.
The AMD Radeon PRO W6600X GPU is built on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture, which AMD says offers "stunning visuals and exceptional performance" for the Mac Pro.
The GPU supports up to 8GB of GDDR6 memory with up to 256 GB/s bandwidth, 32MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die to reduce latency and power consumption, and enhanced video compositing and editing for professional workflows.
The W6600X is a $300 upgrade for the base Mac Pro, and it joins other higher-end graphics options like the W6800X and the W6900X.
Apple confirmed today that it is working on an Apple silicon-based version of the Mac Pro that will see the company transitioning away from Intel chips and AMD graphics, but there is no word on when such a machine might launch.
Popular Stories
New Apple products are expected to be announced at the company's "Peek Performance" event on March 8, so prospective customers should now hold off on buying at least four currently-available Apple devices until updated models launch.
Based on reports from reliable sources over the past two years, Apple is expected to announce replacements for at least four of its current devices with new...
Evidence that Apple is testing the M2 Apple silicon chip, expected to debut first in a new MacBook Air and refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, has been spotted by a developer ahead of Tuesday's "Peek performance" Apple event.
As reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, a "developer source" has informed him that in recent weeks, Apple has been testing a chip with an...
It's finally time! After several months of quiet, Apple is ready to ramp things up again with its first event of 2022, scheduled for Tuesday, March 8.
Unsurprisingly, our top stories for this week are centered around the event, and they include the announcement itself, our overviews of what we should and shouldn't expect to see at the event, and even some last-minute rumors, so read on for...
Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared six "predictions" for the third-generation iPhone SE, providing several new insights into details about the device.
Repeating information from previous rumors, Kuo claims that the third-generation iPhone SE will feature the same design as the current model, the A15 Bionic chip, and 5G connectivity, but there are several new details. Some ...
Apple is working on a "Mac Studio" device that seems to be a cross between a Mac Pro and a Mac mini, according to a report from 9to5Mac that cites an unspecified source with knowledge of Apple's plans.
The device is "in addition" to the rumored Mac mini and Mac Pro, but primarily based on the Mac mini. It will feature "much more powerful hardware" and there are two versions in development....
Renders alleged to be the "Mac Studio," described as a hybrid between a Mac Pro and Mac mini, have surfaced online just a day before Apple holds its "Peek Performance" event, where at least one new Mac is expected to be announced. The renders were shared by YouTuber Luke Miani, and shows a design similar to the Mac mini, with a very similar footprint but approximately four-inches tall...
Apple's long-awaited consumer-level display, reportedly set to be called the "Studio Display," will launch tomorrow during Apple's "Peek Performance" event, according to a new rumor from YouTuber Luke Miani. In a video showcasing renders alleged to be the upcoming "Mac Studio," Miani also shares renders of the "Studio Display." According to the YouTuber who has an unverified track record...
Samsung in February introduced its latest high-end flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. We picked up one of the new Samsung devices, and thought we'd compare it to Apple's top-of-the-line smartphone, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, to see how the two premium phones compare to one another when it comes to camera quality.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Galaxy S22...