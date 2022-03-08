Apple Discontinues 27-Inch iMac
.
Following the launch of the new Mac Studio and Studio Display, Apple has discontinued the 27-inch iMac.
The 27-inch iMac had remained in the iMac line alongside the smaller 24-inch iMac with Apple silicon and was one of just a few Macs that still featured an Intel processor.
Now with the 27-inch Studio Display that can be connected to any Mac, Apple has seemingly felt there is no need for a large-sized all-in-one desktop computer. The 24-inch iMac is now the only all-in-one desktop computer offered by Apple.
My hope is that when the 24" gets an update in the future that another size (30"+) is added. Obviously not a Pro product, but a larger display would be nice.