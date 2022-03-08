Apple Discontinues 27-Inch iMac

by
Apple's event has just wrapped up! Follow our Live Coverage.

Following the launch of the new Mac Studio and Studio Display, Apple has discontinued the 27-inch iMac.

imac 27 inch
The 27-inch ‌iMac‌ had remained in the ‌iMac‌ line alongside the smaller 24-inch ‌iMac‌ with Apple silicon and was one of just a few Macs that still featured an Intel processor.

Now with the 27-inch Studio Display that can be connected to any Mac, Apple has seemingly felt there is no need for a large-sized all-in-one desktop computer. The 24-inch ‌iMac‌ is now the only all-in-one desktop computer offered by Apple.

Top Rated Comments

Nermal Avatar
Nermal
1 hour ago at 11:50 am

Yeah the new Mac Studio Ultra and studio display is the perfect upgrade for 27inchers.
Apart from being three times the price...
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dumastudetto Avatar
dumastudetto
57 minutes ago at 11:58 am

Apart from being three times the price...
Well it depends which Mac Studio model you choose as the foundation of your upgraded computing experience. I don’t think there was a 27 inch iMac three times cheaper than $3500.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr. 123 Avatar
Mr. 123
15 minutes ago at 12:40 pm
I am an iMac 2017 27 inch user and I am disappointed about this news. Not that I was planning to upgrade but just in general, having a lot of power in an all in one was great and the iMac 27 was a real bargain as well. The price level for this new display and studio Mac is so much higher and not everyone wants a separate display.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Steve121178 Avatar
Steve121178
57 minutes ago at 11:58 am

Yeah the new Mac Studio Ultra and studio display is the perfect upgrade for 27inchers.
It's not really perfect when you see the price of the M1 Ultra and the 27" display cost compared to the old 27" iMac. It's at least double the cost and triple when you include the Studio display and a few upgrades like storage, RAM etc.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dumastudetto Avatar
dumastudetto
1 hour ago at 11:38 am
Yeah the new Mac Studio Ultra and studio display is the perfect upgrade for 27inchers.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
profets Avatar
profets
1 hour ago at 11:43 am
Its a sad day mates.

My hope is that when the 24" gets an update in the future that another size (30"+) is added. Obviously not a Pro product, but a larger display would be nice.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

