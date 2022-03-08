Apple Releases Black and Silver Magic Keyboard With Touch ID, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse

Alongside the Mac Studio and Studio Display, Apple today launched peripherals in new black color options that are available to buy on a standalone basis.



The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad is now available with black keys, while the Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse are both available with a black multi-touch surface. The accessories themselves are identical to the slightly redesigned versions that were introduced with the 24-inch iMac last year, but feature a black colorway with a black braided Lightning cable.

The new black and silver color options complement the design of the new Mac Studio and Studio Display. Neither the Mac Studio nor Studio Display come with peripherals, so users who want an Apple keyboard, trackpad, or mouse will need to buy them separately.

To date, black and silver peripherals have only been available exclusively with the Mac Pro and have not been available to purchase separately. The ‌Mac Pro‌ appears to still come with black and silver peripherals with the older design.

The Magic Keyboard with ‌Touch ID‌ and Numeric Keypad is available for $199, the Magic Trackpad is available for $149, and the Magic Mouse is available for $99, and they are all available to order starting today to ship within one business day.