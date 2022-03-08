Apple Releasing macOS 12.3 Next Week With Universal Control and More

As part of its press release announcing the new iPad Air with the M1 chip, Apple has confirmed that macOS Monterey 12.3 will be released next week. Ahead of time, Apple has seeded the macOS 12.3 Release Candidate to developers for testing.



A key new feature of macOS 12.3 is Universal Control, allowing a single mouse or trackpad to control multiple Macs and iPads placed side by side. macOS 12.3 also introduces several new emoji, deprecates kernel extensions used by cloud storage providers Dropbox and OneDrive, eliminates Python 2 as a preinstalled scripting language, and more.

Apple's press release:

With next week's release of iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3, Universal Control will enable users to work with a single mouse and keyboard and move between Mac and iPad for a seamless experience, with no setup required. Users can even drag and drop content back and forth between devices — great for sketching with Apple Pencil on iPad and placing it into a Keynote slide on the Mac.

Apple also confirmed that iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 will be released next week.