Apple Teases Apple Silicon Mac Pro at Spring Event

The Mac Studio that was introduced today may be as powerful as the current Mac Pro, but Apple made it clear that the device is not intended to be a ‌Mac Pro‌ replacement.



Apple senior vice president of Hardware Engineering John Ternus teased a new Apple silicon ‌Mac Pro‌ on stage at today's event to address any confusion about the company's ‌Mac Pro‌ plans.

When talking about the transition to Apple silicon across the Mac lineup, Ternus said that there's "just one more product to go: ‌Mac Pro‌," before adding "that's for another day."

Apple did not provide additional details on when we could see a refreshed ‌Mac Pro‌, but it's possible such a machine will be introduced as soon as WWDC. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said that Apple has additional Mac-related announcements planned for May and June of this year.

The Mac Studio is equipped with M1 Max or M1 Ultra chips. The ‌M1‌ Ultra features a 20-core CPU and up to a 64-core GPU, along with a 32-core Neural Engine.

Though the Mac Studio does not replace the ‌Mac Pro‌ (or the high-end Mac mini), it does appear to be a replacement for the 27-inch iMac, which Apple has now discontinued.