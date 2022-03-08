Apple Teases Apple Silicon Mac Pro at Spring Event

by
Apple's event has just wrapped up! Check out our recap of everything Apple announced.

The Mac Studio that was introduced today may be as powerful as the current Mac Pro, but Apple made it clear that the device is not intended to be a ‌Mac Pro‌ replacement.

2019 mac pro side and front
Apple senior vice president of Hardware Engineering John Ternus teased a new Apple silicon ‌Mac Pro‌ on stage at today's event to address any confusion about the company's ‌Mac Pro‌ plans.

When talking about the transition to Apple silicon across the Mac lineup, Ternus said that there's "just one more product to go: ‌Mac Pro‌," before adding "that's for another day."

Apple did not provide additional details on when we could see a refreshed ‌Mac Pro‌, but it's possible such a machine will be introduced as soon as WWDC. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said that Apple has additional Mac-related announcements planned for May and June of this year.

The Mac Studio is equipped with M1 Max or M1 Ultra chips. The ‌M1‌ Ultra features a 20-core CPU and up to a 64-core GPU, along with a 32-core Neural Engine.

Though the Mac Studio does not replace the ‌Mac Pro‌ (or the high-end Mac mini), it does appear to be a replacement for the 27-inch iMac, which Apple has now discontinued.

Top Rated Comments

Chaos215bar2 Avatar
Chaos215bar2
38 minutes ago at 12:20 pm

How does internal expandability fit into Apple's vision of an ARM world?
Last I saw that Mac Studio was still 100% bolted down like a cheap motel TV remote.
Last I checked, cheap motel TV remotes don't come with 6 Thunderbolt ports. But maybe I'm just out of the loop.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G46&Fbnth5 Avatar
G46&Fbnth5
26 minutes ago at 12:32 pm
They have to find a way to support up to 1.5 TB of RAM
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
40 minutes ago at 12:18 pm
the mac pro, cannot have M1 ultra if they want to place 4 dies of Max in it
M1 max has just the possibility to link to just one more resulting in this Ultra
2x Ultra doesnt exist in fabric....so Mac Pro will come with the M2 family probably
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

