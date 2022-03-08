Apple Unveils $1,599 27-Inch 5K 'Studio Display' External Monitor

Apple today unveiled the 27-inch 5K "Studio Display" external monitor, alongside the new, high-end Mac Studio desktop computer.



The Studio Display features an all-screen design with narrow borders in a slim, all-aluminium enclosure like the 24-inch iMac. The display can be tiled up to 30 degrees thanks to its built-in stand.

To customize the display, customers can choose a more versatile, height-adjustable stand with a counterbalancing arm for an additional $400, or opt for a VESA mount adapter option, and there is also the option of nano-texture glass for an additional $300.

The screen itself features a 5K retina resolution with over 14.7M pixels. It also has an anti-reflective coating, up to 600 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, support for over one billion colors, and True Tone.

The Studio Display also contains the A13 Bionic chip to support its camera and audio system. It features a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera like the iPad, with Center Stage for the first time on the Mac.

With a high-fidelity six-speaker setup, the display contains four force-cancelling woofers that minimize distortion and two high-performance tweeters, featuring support for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. The Studio Display also includes a studio-quality three-mic array that is optimized for calls and voice recordings.

The rear of the Studio Display features three USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt port to connect peripherals. The display can deliver 96W of power to a notebook, and can fast charge the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Up to three Studio Displays can connect to a single MacBook Pro.

The Studio Display starts at $1,599. Alongside the Mac Studio, the Studio Display is available to order today and orders will begin to arrive on March 18.