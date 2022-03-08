Apple Unveils $1,599 27-Inch 5K 'Studio Display' External Monitor

by
Apple's event has just wrapped up!

Apple today unveiled the 27-inch 5K "Studio Display" external monitor, alongside the new, high-end Mac Studio desktop computer.

apple studio display 1
The Studio Display features an all-screen design with narrow borders in a slim, all-aluminium enclosure like the 24-inch iMac. The display can be tiled up to 30 degrees thanks to its built-in stand.

To customize the display, customers can choose a more versatile, height-adjustable stand with a counterbalancing arm for an additional $400, or opt for a VESA mount adapter option, and there is also the option of nano-texture glass for an additional $300.

The screen itself features a 5K retina resolution with over 14.7M pixels. It also has an anti-reflective coating, up to 600 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, support for over one billion colors, and True Tone.

The Studio Display also contains the A13 Bionic chip to support its camera and audio system. It features a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera like the iPad, with Center Stage for the first time on the Mac.

With a high-fidelity six-speaker setup, the display contains four force-cancelling woofers that minimize distortion and two high-performance tweeters, featuring support for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. The Studio Display also includes a studio-quality three-mic array that is optimized for calls and voice recordings.

The rear of the Studio Display features three USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt port to connect peripherals. The display can deliver 96W of power to a notebook, and can fast charge the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Up to three Studio Displays can connect to a single MacBook Pro.

The Studio Display starts at $1,599. Alongside the Mac Studio, the Studio Display is available to order today and orders will begin to arrive on March 18.

Top Rated Comments

CWallace Avatar
CWallace
2 hours ago at 10:57 am
Considering how much better it is than the $1300 LG UltraFine 5K, $1600 is quite reasonable, IMO.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LonestarOne Avatar
LonestarOne
1 hour ago at 11:40 am

Basically, this monitor starts at $1,999. Nobody buys a non-height adjustable monitor these days.
Hi, there. I’m nobody.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LonestarOne Avatar
LonestarOne
2 hours ago at 11:28 am

Silly that anyone thought it was going to be 120Hz or mini-LED at this price.

That would push the cost up and over $5000. The XDR display costs that much and doesn't even have speakers or a camera.

It's available in the MacBook Pro because it's a much smaller display. Mini-LED hasn't reached the level where it can be in all Macs yet without ridiculous prices.
Everyone wants a 40-inch 8K-resolution mini-LED monitor that sells for under $500. And a free pony.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dmr727 Avatar
dmr727
2 hours ago at 11:01 am
I'm surprised it's not two grand - I think $1599 is reasonable given it's Apple.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fyun89 Avatar
fyun89
2 hours ago at 10:59 am
$1599 is VERY high considering Samsung and Dell is planning to sell QD-OLED panel with >30" in size for around $1300
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CWallace Avatar
CWallace
2 hours ago at 11:00 am

$1599 is VERY high considering Samsung and Dell is planning to sell QD-OLED panel with >30" in size for around $1300
At sub-4K resolution (3440x1440) with no webcam (much less a 12MP one) and no speakers and optimized for video games, not professional production work.

Mind you, I have the Alienware on order, but it's going to be my gaming monitor on my Alienware gaming PC.

I will still use my iMac 5K for my work.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Peek Performance Feature

Four Apple Devices You Shouldn't Buy Right Now – New Models Are Imminent

Saturday March 5, 2022 7:00 am PST by
New Apple products are expected to be announced at the company's "Peek Performance" event on March 8, so prospective customers should now hold off on buying at least four currently-available Apple devices until updated models launch. Based on reports from reliable sources over the past two years, Apple is expected to announce replacements for at least four of its current devices with new...
Read Full Article
m2 feature purple

Evidence of M2 Apple Silicon Chip Spotted Ahead of Apple Event on Tuesday

Sunday March 6, 2022 6:39 am PST by
Evidence that Apple is testing the M2 Apple silicon chip, expected to debut first in a new MacBook Air and refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, has been spotted by a developer ahead of Tuesday's "Peek performance" Apple event. As reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, a "developer source" has informed him that in recent weeks, Apple has been testing a chip with an...
Read Full Article113 comments
Peek Performance Feature

Top Stories: 'Peek Performance' Apple Event Preview

Saturday March 5, 2022 6:00 am PST by
It's finally time! After several months of quiet, Apple is ready to ramp things up again with its first event of 2022, scheduled for Tuesday, March 8. Unsurprisingly, our top stories for this week are centered around the event, and they include the announcement itself, our overviews of what we should and shouldn't expect to see at the event, and even some last-minute rumors, so read on for...
Read Full Article15 comments
iPhone SE 2022 Red Feature

Last-Minute 5G iPhone SE Details Leaked By Reliable Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Friday March 4, 2022 5:19 am PST by
Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared six "predictions" for the third-generation iPhone SE, providing several new insights into details about the device. Repeating information from previous rumors, Kuo claims that the third-generation iPhone SE will feature the same design as the current model, the A15 Bionic chip, and 5G connectivity, but there are several new details. Some ...
Read Full Article122 comments
mac pro mini feature

Apple Developing 'Mac Studio,' Described as a Mac Mini and Mac Pro Hybrid

Friday March 4, 2022 9:19 am PST by
Apple is working on a "Mac Studio" device that seems to be a cross between a Mac Pro and a Mac mini, according to a report from 9to5Mac that cites an unspecified source with knowledge of Apple's plans. The device is "in addition" to the rumored Mac mini and Mac Pro, but primarily based on the Mac mini. It will feature "much more powerful hardware" and there are two versions in development....
Read Full Article393 comments
mac studio renders Large

Alleged 'Mac Studio' Renders Surface Ahead of Tomorrow's 'Peek Performance' Apple Event

Monday March 7, 2022 7:07 am PST by
Renders alleged to be the "Mac Studio," described as a hybrid between a Mac Pro and Mac mini, have surfaced online just a day before Apple holds its "Peek Performance" event, where at least one new Mac is expected to be announced. The renders were shared by YouTuber Luke Miani, and shows a design similar to the Mac mini, with a very similar footprint but approximately four-inches tall...
Read Full Article316 comments
studio display renders

Cheaper 27-Inch 'Studio Display' Reportedly Coming at Tomorrow's Apple Event

Monday March 7, 2022 7:41 am PST by
Apple's long-awaited consumer-level display, reportedly set to be called the "Studio Display," will launch tomorrow during Apple's "Peek Performance" event, according to a new rumor from YouTuber Luke Miani. In a video showcasing renders alleged to be the upcoming "Mac Studio," Miani also shares renders of the "Studio Display." According to the YouTuber who has an unverified track record...
Read Full Article266 comments
5

Camera Comparison: Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max

Thursday March 3, 2022 11:47 am PST by
Samsung in February introduced its latest high-end flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. We picked up one of the new Samsung devices, and thought we'd compare it to Apple's top-of-the-line smartphone, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, to see how the two premium phones compare to one another when it comes to camera quality. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Galaxy S22...
Read Full Article144 comments