iPhone SE 2 Discontinued, iPhone SE 3 From $429 Now Apple's Cheapest iPhone

With Apple's debut of the new third-generation iPhone SE at its spring "Peek Performance" event, Apple has dropped the previous second-generation iPhone SE from its lineup on the online Apple Store, which means the cheapest new iPhone Apple offers has gone up in price.



The old iPhone SE 2 featured an A13 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM, and a low starting price of $399. It came in white, black, and red, and was offered with 64GB or 128GB of storage.

By contrast, the new iPhone SE 3 features the A15 Bionic processor - the same chip found in the iPhone 13 series – as well as improved battery life, a new 12MP Wide camera system, and 5G connectivity (although not the fastest mmWave). As a result, pricing for the new model starts at $429, up $30 from the previous model, and is offered in the same three colors.

The new version of the iPhone SE also includes a new 256GB storage option not offered on the previous model, coming in at $579. The iPhone SE continues to be compatible with Qi-certified chargers for wireless charging, and also supports fast charging.

Preorders for the new iPhone SE 3 begin on Friday, March 11, with the first devices shipping on March 18.