Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 to Developers

by
Apple's event has just wrapped up! Check out our recap of everything Apple announced.

Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming one week after Apple seeded the fifth betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. The RCs represent the final versions of the updates that will be released to the public next week.

iOS 15
Developers can download iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad.

iOS and iPadOS 15.4 introduce some of the most significant changes we've seen in an update since iOS 15 launched. On the iPhone 12 and 13 models, there's now an option to use Face ID while wearing a mask with no Apple Watch required for authentication. It works just like Face ID, but it scans the area around your eyes when you're wearing a mask.

On ‌iPad‌, iPadOS 15.4 brings the long awaited Universal Control feature. Paired with a Mac running macOS Monterey 12.3, Universal Control allows multiple Macs and iPads to be controlled with a single cursor and keyboard. It's a feature that works seamlessly after installing the updates, and it is simple and intuitive to use.

There are 37 new emojis with the addition of Emoji 14 characters, so you can now use emojis that include melting face, biting lip, heart hands, bubbles, beans, face with diagonal mouth, palm up hand, eggs, troll, low battery, coral, lotus, and more.

The second beta added support for the "Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌" feature that is designed to allow NFC-compatible iPhones to accept payments through Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets, without requiring additional hardware.

Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ is enabled in the iOS 15.4 beta, but it does require third-party providers to add support, so it is not yet available for use.

In the fourth beta, Apple added a new Siri voice for American users and support for AirTag anti-stalking features announced in February. When setting up an AirTag or a Find My accessory, there is now a warning that the device is locked to an Apple ID and that using it to track someone without consent is a crime.

"You can locate this item using the ‌Find My‌ network," reads the setup screen. "Using this item to track people without their consent is a crime in many regions around the world. This item is designed to be detected by victims and to enable law enforcement to request identifying information about the owner."

There are also signs that Apple may be planning to roll out support for digital IDs and driver's licenses in iOS 15.4. There isn't a ton of evidence for this at the current time, but there was a mention of the feature in the PassKit code in beta 2. "Find out when your driver's license or state ID is ready to use and get important updates about your ID," it reads.

Other new features include full 120Hz ProMotion support for app animations on iPhone 13 Pro models, EU vaccine certificates in the Wallet app, the ability to turn off notifications for Shortcuts automations, keyboard brightness controls in Control Center on the ‌iPad‌, an Apple Card widget, iCloud Keychain notes, support for adding custom email domains to ‌iCloud‌ Mail right on device, and a SharePlay option in the share sheet.

We have a full list of all of the features introduced in iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 in our dedicated guide highlighting everything new in the update.

Apple has also seeded RC versions of watchOS 8.5, tvOS 15.4, and ‌macOS Monterey‌. All of the updates are expected to be released next week.

Related Roundups: iOS 15, iPadOS 15
Related Forum: iOS 15

Top Rated Comments

telo123 Avatar
telo123
1 hour ago at 11:37 am
[HEADING=2]RC for the Public Beta has also been released.[/HEADING]
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
2 hours ago at 11:20 am
I’m ready for the release next week. Lots of good stuff coming.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

iOS 15

Apple Seeds Fifth Betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 to Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]

Tuesday March 1, 2022 10:04 am PST by
Apple today seeded the fifth betas of upcoming iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming one week after Apple seeded the fourth betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. Developers can download iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad. iOS...
Read Full Article28 comments
iOS 15

Apple Seeds Third Betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 to Developers

Tuesday February 15, 2022 10:02 am PST by
Apple today seeded the third betas of upcoming iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming one week after Apple seeded the second betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. Developers can download iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad. iOS...
Read Full Article31 comments
iOS 15

Apple Seeds Fourth Betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 to Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]

Tuesday February 22, 2022 10:07 am PST by
Apple today seeded the fourth betas of upcoming iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming one week after Apple seeded the third betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. Developers can download iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad. iOS...
Read Full Article36 comments
iOS App Store General Feature Orange

Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 to Developers

Tuesday February 8, 2022 10:04 am PST by
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming two weeks after Apple seeded the first betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. Developers can download iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad. Apple...
Read Full Article15 comments
iOS App Store General Feature gray blue

Apple Seeds Third Public Betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 With Universal Control, Face ID With Mask Support and More

Wednesday February 16, 2022 10:08 am PST by
Apple today seeded the third betas of upcoming iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates to public beta testers, with the software coming a week after Apple seeded the second public betas. iOS and iPadOS 15.4 can be downloaded over the air after the proper profile from Apple's public beta testing website has been installed on an iPhone or iPad. iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 are major updates. iOS 15.4...
Read Full Article9 comments
iOS App Store General Feature gray blue

Apple Seeds Second Public Betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 With Universal Control, Face ID With Mask Support and More

Wednesday February 9, 2022 10:12 am PST by
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates to public beta testers, with the software coming a week after Apple seeded the first public betas. iOS and iPadOS 15.4 can be downloaded over the air after the proper profile from Apple's public beta testing website has been installed on an iPhone or iPad. iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 are major updates. iOS 15.4...
Read Full Article14 comments
iOS 15 General Feature Purple

Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 to Developers

Thursday January 27, 2022 10:18 am PST by
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming just a day after the launch of iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3. Developers can download iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad. The updates add new...
Read Full Article21 comments
MAsk On Face ID iOS 15

Everything New in iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4: Face ID With a Mask, Emojis, Apple Card Widget, Universal Control and More

Thursday January 27, 2022 12:08 pm PST by
Apple is working on new iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates for the iPhone and the iPad, adding a slew of new features to the latest iOS operating systems. iOS 15.4 is the biggest update that we've had to iOS 15 to date, and it brings Universal Control, Face ID with a mask, new emojis, and tons more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Face ID With a Mask With iOS 15.4,...
Read Full Article97 comments

Popular Stories

Peek Performance Feature

Four Apple Devices You Shouldn't Buy Right Now – New Models Are Imminent

Saturday March 5, 2022 7:00 am PST by
New Apple products are expected to be announced at the company's "Peek Performance" event on March 8, so prospective customers should now hold off on buying at least four currently-available Apple devices until updated models launch. Based on reports from reliable sources over the past two years, Apple is expected to announce replacements for at least four of its current devices with new...
Read Full Article
m2 feature purple

Evidence of M2 Apple Silicon Chip Spotted Ahead of Apple Event on Tuesday

Sunday March 6, 2022 6:39 am PST by
Evidence that Apple is testing the M2 Apple silicon chip, expected to debut first in a new MacBook Air and refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, has been spotted by a developer ahead of Tuesday's "Peek performance" Apple event. As reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, a "developer source" has informed him that in recent weeks, Apple has been testing a chip with an...
Read Full Article113 comments
Peek Performance Feature

Top Stories: 'Peek Performance' Apple Event Preview

Saturday March 5, 2022 6:00 am PST by
It's finally time! After several months of quiet, Apple is ready to ramp things up again with its first event of 2022, scheduled for Tuesday, March 8. Unsurprisingly, our top stories for this week are centered around the event, and they include the announcement itself, our overviews of what we should and shouldn't expect to see at the event, and even some last-minute rumors, so read on for...
Read Full Article15 comments
iPhone SE 2022 Red Feature

Last-Minute 5G iPhone SE Details Leaked By Reliable Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Friday March 4, 2022 5:19 am PST by
Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared six "predictions" for the third-generation iPhone SE, providing several new insights into details about the device. Repeating information from previous rumors, Kuo claims that the third-generation iPhone SE will feature the same design as the current model, the A15 Bionic chip, and 5G connectivity, but there are several new details. Some ...
Read Full Article122 comments
mac pro mini feature

Apple Developing 'Mac Studio,' Described as a Mac Mini and Mac Pro Hybrid

Friday March 4, 2022 9:19 am PST by
Apple is working on a "Mac Studio" device that seems to be a cross between a Mac Pro and a Mac mini, according to a report from 9to5Mac that cites an unspecified source with knowledge of Apple's plans. The device is "in addition" to the rumored Mac mini and Mac Pro, but primarily based on the Mac mini. It will feature "much more powerful hardware" and there are two versions in development....
Read Full Article393 comments
mac studio renders Large

Alleged 'Mac Studio' Renders Surface Ahead of Tomorrow's 'Peek Performance' Apple Event

Monday March 7, 2022 7:07 am PST by
Renders alleged to be the "Mac Studio," described as a hybrid between a Mac Pro and Mac mini, have surfaced online just a day before Apple holds its "Peek Performance" event, where at least one new Mac is expected to be announced. The renders were shared by YouTuber Luke Miani, and shows a design similar to the Mac mini, with a very similar footprint but approximately four-inches tall...
Read Full Article316 comments
studio display renders

Cheaper 27-Inch 'Studio Display' Reportedly Coming at Tomorrow's Apple Event

Monday March 7, 2022 7:41 am PST by
Apple's long-awaited consumer-level display, reportedly set to be called the "Studio Display," will launch tomorrow during Apple's "Peek Performance" event, according to a new rumor from YouTuber Luke Miani. In a video showcasing renders alleged to be the upcoming "Mac Studio," Miani also shares renders of the "Studio Display." According to the YouTuber who has an unverified track record...
Read Full Article266 comments
5

Camera Comparison: Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max

Thursday March 3, 2022 11:47 am PST by
Samsung in February introduced its latest high-end flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. We picked up one of the new Samsung devices, and thought we'd compare it to Apple's top-of-the-line smartphone, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, to see how the two premium phones compare to one another when it comes to camera quality. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Galaxy S22...
Read Full Article144 comments