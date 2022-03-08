Apple Announces Powerful 'Mac Studio' With M1 Ultra Chip and Companion 'Studio Display'

Apple's event has just wrapped up! Check out our recap of everything Apple announced.

Apple today at its "Peek Performance" event announced a new Mac Studio desktop computer with a companion Studio Display monitor.

With a 3.7-inch tall enclosure, the Mac Studio looks like a larger Mac mini, but it is far more powerful. The computer can be configured with the same M1 Max chip as found in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro or the just-announced M1 Ultra chip, which features a 20-core CPU, up to a 64-core GPU, and a 32-core Neural Engine. The computer can be configured with up to 8TB of SSD storage and up to 128GB of unified memory.

On the back of the Mac Studio, connectivity options include four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, one HDMI port, one 10-Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack with support for high-impedance headphones. On the front, there is an SD card slot (UHS-II), along with two USB-C ports for M1 Max configurations or two Thunderbolt 4 ports for M1 Ultra configurations. The computer supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Apple says the Mac Studio remains "incredibly quiet" under the "heaviest workloads," with over 4,000 perforations on the back and bottom of the computer's enclosure guiding air through the internal components to help cool the high-performance M1 Ultra chip.

Key features of the Studio Display include a 27-inch screen size, a slim all-aluminum enclosure, 5K resolution, up to 600 nits of brightness, support for the P3 wide color gamut and over one billion colors, a built-in stand that allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees, an A13 Bionic chip that powers advanced camera and audio features, a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, a six-speaker sound system, and more.

Studio Display has three USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt 4 port that delivers 96W of pass-through power to charge a connected MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.

Customers can order the Mac Studio and Studio Display starting today through Apple's online store, with availability starting March 18. In the U.S., pricing starts at $1,999 for the Mac Studio with M1 Max and at $3,999 with M1 Ultra. The Studio Display is priced at $1,599 with a tilt-adjustable stand and at $1,999 with a tilt- and height-adjustable stand.


"We couldn't be more excited to introduce an entirely new Mac desktop and display with Mac Studio and Studio Display," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "Mac Studio ushers in a new era for the desktop with unbelievable performance powered by M1 Max and M1 Ultra, an array of connectivity, and a compact design that puts everything users need within easy reach."

