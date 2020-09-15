Everything Apple Announced at Today's iPad and Apple Watch Event in Just Seven Minutes

Apple today held its annual September event, but this year was a bit different because no new iPhones were announced. The "Time Flies" event focused on the Apple Watch Series 6 and the iPad Air, and saw the debut of a new Apple One services bundle.

It took Apple an hour to introduce the new devices, but we've recapped the event in just seven minutes for our readers who would like a no-frills but thorough overview of all of the announcements.

The new $399 Apple Watch Series 6 offers a faster S6 chip for better performance and battery efficiency, a next-generation always-on altimeter, and, most notably, a new blood oxygen monitoring feature. Apple is also selling it in two new aluminum colors: blue and (PRODUCT)RED.

Apple also announced a lower-cost $279 Apple Watch SE without blood oxygen monitoring, or ECG, and there's a new ‌iPad‌ Air with an all-screen display, new colors, and a Touch ID power button. A new Fitness+ service offers Apple Watch-guided fitness videos for $9.99 per month, and the Apple One bundle lets you purchase several services for one monthly price to save some cash.

All of our event coverage is available below, so make sure to check out our articles so you don't miss any of the updates.

Apple Watch Series 6 and SE

iPad Air

Eighth-Generation iPad

Apple One

Fitness+

Other Announcements

Apple Videos

Apple shared several videos during its keynote event highlighting new products. We've embedded them below for those who missed seeing the event live.

The new Apple Watch models and ‌iPad‌ can be purchased as of today, with the ‌iPad‌ Air set to become available in October.