Apple Introduces New 'Solo Loop' Apple Watch Band Style

At the Apple Event today, Apple announced a new "Solo Loop" band style for the Apple Watch. This band doesn't have any clasp or buckle, and is made out of one continuous piece of silicone.



To put it on and take it off, you'll just stretch it a little to get it over your hand, and Apple said that it will come in a range of sizes to find your best fit. It'll also be sold in seven different colors.

A "Braided Solo Loop" will come in the same style but is constructed with a recycled yarn and available in five colors. Other new bands include a new leather band, new Nike bands, and a new Hermés band.



