Apple Announces 'Fitness+' Workout Service for $9.99/Month

Apple today introduced "Fitness+," a new service for Apple Watch designed to help you stay fit, launching before the end of 2020. The service provides workouts from the world's best trainers, which you can browse on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV.



When you choose a workout, the video on your ‌Apple TV‌ or ‌iPad‌ syncs with your own personal information fed from your Apple Watch. This allows you to see your heart rate or calories burned as you follow the moves from the trainers on screen.

Fitness+ will include yoga, cycling, dance, strength, core, HIIT, rowing, and many more workouts. Apple noted that many of the workouts just require a set of dumbbells, or no equipment at all. You'll receive personalized recommendations to quickly get to your next workout as well.

“We’re so excited to energize our customers with new ways to get active and stay active with Apple Watch,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of fitness for Health Technologies. “With diverse studio workouts that are suitable for all ability levels, led by a phenomenal group of unique trainers, and an approachable program designed for beginners all the way through to the fitness enthusiast — as well as the flexibility to work out anywhere — there’s something for everyone. We know Fitness+ will take working out with Apple Watch to the next level with unparalleled engagement, convenience, and inspiration.”



The service will be refreshed with new workouts every week. You'll also be able to choose custom music while you workout, with options that sync with Apple Music.

Fitness+ will be located in the Fitness app on iOS, and there will be a new app for ‌Apple TV‌. The service will cost $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. If you purchase a new Apple Watch, you'll get three months of the service for free.

Fitness+ will launch in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand later this year. It'll also be part of the "Apple One" Premier bundle.